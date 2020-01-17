RENFREW -- The hiding Ace of Spades in the Ottawa Valley is bringing in thousands of dollars for the local hospital in Renfrew.

On Thursday night, the Ace eluded capture once again, meaning the Catch the Ace lottery will continue for another week. The jackpot for whoever finds that lucky Ace is now over $675,000.

Charles and Bonny Johnston were the weekly winners, taking home over $49,000. They chose envelope 17, which contained the 10 of Spades. There are still 12 cards remaining on the board.

The big winner is the Renfrew Victoria Hospital, which now has more than $1.2 million to use for the planned X-ray suite. Organizers sold close to 50,000 tickets in the last week alone.

The jackpot is expected to top $700,000 by next week's draw. Tickets are $5. All of the information and ticket vendors are on the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation's Facebook page.