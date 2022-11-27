Elevators in an emergency: Councillor wants city to support NDP bill
An Ottawa city councillor is hoping to throw the city’s support behind a New Democrat MPP’s private member’s bill, calling for highrises to have emergency power for elevators, lights and water.
Ottawa West—Nepean MPP Chandra Pasma introduced the bill on Wednesday at Queen’s Park. If passed, it would amend the Residential Tenancies Act and the Condominium Act to require landlords to have an emergency generator or generators capable of powering at least one elevator, hallway lights and water supply throughout their buildings for two weeks, in the event of an extended power outage.
It comes on the heels of the devastating derecho storm in May, during which residents of Ottawa lost power for days. Some highrise buildings in the city that lost power could not run their elevators.
This meant that some residents, like Lynn Ashdown, who uses a wheelchair, were trapped in their apartments several floors up. Ashdown’s story was featured on CTV News Ottawa after the storm and her story inspired Pasma’s bill.
“Nobody should be forced into the horrific situation of being trapped in their home for days without access to water, food, or medical care,” Pasma said on social media on Thursday. “For people with mobility issues who live in apartments and condos, access to an elevator is essential.”
Ottawa city council discussed the idea of requiring generators in buildings after the storm, but city staff said they needed guidance from the province.
“If a building is built in the 1960s, it’s under one set of rules; if it’s built in the 2000s it has another set of rules. In all likelihood, we’re going to find that we need to go to the province to get some sort of harmonization of the rules,” said Stephen Willis, General Manager of Planning, Real Estate and Development for the City of Ottawa.
Now, with Pasma’s bill tabled in the provincial legislature, Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine says he wants to see the city support it.
“I'll be partnering with colleagues at Council to advance a motion to support Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Chandra Pasma’s Protecting Human Rights in an Emergency Act,” Devine wrote on Twitter Saturday.
“During the derecho in May 2022, many residents in parts of Ward 9 were among the most seriously impacted by the storm's related power outages. Residents living in high-rises in the Parkwood Hills area experienced unique and dangerous hardships,” he wrote.
“Many residents were without power for 12 days. The elevators servicing their high-rise buildings did not work. The electricity-powered water pumps did not work. Many of these upper-floor residents were in the dark, prisoners in their homes, without even access to water.”
Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Thursday, Ashdown says she’s still dealing with the trauma of her experience in May.
“Every time the lights flicker in my apartment now, I have this visceral reaction that it’s going to happen again,” she said. “Until this bill comes to fruition, I don’t ask myself if I will get stuck again because I know that I will. I ask how long will I be stuck there, how quickly will this become life-threatening for me, and when will those elected to protect Ontarians step up and do the right thing?”
Ashdown says she shared her story to ensure what she went through in May doesn’t happen to anyone else.
“Before my lived experience, I had no idea that this was an issue,” she said. “I think most people don’t know that it’s an issue and the reality is that this impacts everybody in Ontario. It’s not just people with disabilities. We have an aging population. Some people could be temporarily impaired. My friend has three little children; I asked how she would manage going up and down flights stairs with strollers and everything, and she said it would be virtually impossible.”
Devine says he will be urging his council colleagues to support an upcoming motion asking the City of Ottawa to endorse Pasma’s bill and work with local landlords and other interested groups to take action.
“The cost will be minimal in contrast to the potential cost of inaction,” he wrote.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian military would be 'challenged' to launch a large scale operation: chief of the defence staff
Canada’s military forces are 'ready' to meet their commitments should Russia's war in Ukraine spread to NATO countries, but it would be a 'challenge' to launch a larger scale operation in the long term, with ongoing personnel and equipment shortages, according to Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre.
More anti-COVID protests in China triggered by deadly fire
Protests against China's restrictive COVID-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region.
12-year-old dies in Russian Roulette; murder charges brought in Mississippi
A 12-year-old boy is dead after playing Russian Roulette with peers in Jackson, Miss., police say.
Car was going 187 km/h before crash that killed young B.C. hockey players, coroner finds
Alcohol and speed were factors in a tragic collision that killed three junior hockey players in B.C.'s Lower Mainland last year, according to a coroner's report.
All you need to know as Canada prepares for crunch clash against Croatia
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the men’s FIFA World Cup for its next group stage match against Croatia. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the game on Sunday.
Kim Jong Un says North Korea's goal is for world's strongest nuclear force
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country's ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful nuclear force, as he promoted dozens of military officers involved in the recent launch of North Korea's largest ballistic missile, state media reported on Sunday.
A man went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. What happened next might well be a 'Thanksgiving miracle'
A passenger went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. Quick thinking and a 'miracle' saved the man's life.
Buying toys? Here's what's trending, according to industry watchers
With a seemingly endless list of choices, finding the right toy this holiday season may seem like a daunting task. Industry observers share the toys that caught their eyes this year.
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
Atlantic
-
Demands for answers, action after Moncton Hospital ER waiting room death
Friends of a man who died waiting for care inside the Moncton Hospital’s ER waiting room this past week held a demonstration Saturday outside the building, demanding answers and action.
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
Toronto
-
Two people dead following crash on QEW in Mississauga
Police say that two people are dead after a transport truck and an SUV collided on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway in Mississauga Saturday morning.
-
'We are very terrified': Two Markham home invasion victims speak out after attack
Two of the victims that were targeted in a series of violent home invasions in Markham are recounting their ordeal.
-
Man taken to hospital after collision in Scarborough
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
Inflation-fighting cheques are coming, but beware of fraudsters: Revenu Quebec
Revenu Quebec confirmed on Friday citizens will start receiving their $400 to $600 cheques to combat inflation in early December. At the same time, the agency is cautioning Quebecers to beware of fraud text messages and emails.
-
Protestors and police readying for COP-15 in Montreal
With the 2022 UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) right around the corner, Montreal protestors are readying themselves for a busy December. On Saturday, a group of COP15 objectors gathered in the McGill University student union building for a seminar on protestor safety, police interactions and legal support.
-
Credit where credit is due: Video game association calling for proper acknowledgement
Montreal-based Warner Bros. Entertainment release of Gotham Knights prompted calls for gaming companies to properly credit their workers. The issue is one that extends to many leading video game companies.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Five host open tryout
Throughout the afternoon Saturday, the Sudbury Five basketball team held an open tryouts at Notre Dame College on Lévis Street. Around a dozen people from across Ontario made their way to the city in hopes of making the team.
-
The northeast was well represented at Northern Ontario Tourism Awards Summit
A Goulais, Ont. based tour agency was among eight award winners at the annual Northern Ontario Tourism Awards Summit this week.
-
Let's Remember Adam campaign fills a bus
The 3rd annual Let's Remember Adam Fill the Bus Toy and Food Drive took place in Mattawa Saturday.
London
-
Fans travel across the country to London, Ont. to see Laval win Vanier Cup
They’ve travelled from across the country to see their sons, brothers, and alma mater compete for the Vanier Cup
-
'This will really benefit the Northwest'; Thousands to attend Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade
Thousands of Londoners lined Gainsborough road Saturday morning to see the man in red
-
Army reservists train for potential natural disasters this weekend
This weekend local army reservists are taking part in training exercises across the province as the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have had to respond to more natural disasters in recent years.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP searching for suspect after woman and daughter kidnapped
Manitoba RCMP are on the hunt for a Winnipeg man after a woman and her daughter were briefly kidnapped near Portage la Prairie Friday afternoon.
-
How the Winnipeg Humane Society is helping kids give back to pets in need
The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) is giving kids the chance to help pets in need this holiday season.
-
Winnipeg police investigating 47th homicide
Winnipeg police are looking for suspects in the city's 47th homicide of the year.
Kitchener
-
‘Worked so hard to get to today’: Trustee speaks out after Cambridge confirms WCDSB election results
More than a month after Ontario’s municipal elections, the City of Cambridge clerk certified the results for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustee election.
-
Kitchener roundabout crash results in serious injuries for pedestrian
A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a collision at a busy Kitchener roundabout.
-
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing.
Calgary
-
Emergency measures considered as Alberta Children's Hospital struggles to keep up with patients
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is eyeing emergency provisions to deal with a surge of patients inside the Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
'History is repeating itself': Calgarians commemorate Holodomor as war continues in Ukraine
Calgarians gathered Saturday to commemorate the 89th anniversary of the Holodomor, known as the terror-famine in the Soviet Union that killed millions of Ukrainians from 1932 to 1933.
-
Police share sketch hoping to locate suspect wanted in 4 sexual assaults
Investigators released a composite sketch Saturday evening in the hopes of locating a suspect wanted in several sexual assaults from earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
'You don't expect that to come out here': Residents concerned over reported sexual assaults in Brighton neighbourhood
On Wednesday, November 16, Carly Tonkin says she was walking home with her dog through a park in the Brighton neighbourhood when she was approached.
-
'It’s a ripple effect': Physician says lack of family doctors causing system to crumble
As many medical clinics close their doors for good, medical professionals around Saskatchewan are looking for ways to meet patients' needs.
-
Huskies set to face familiar rival Laval in 57th Vanier Cup
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies had one goal in mind when the season began in August: to win the Vanier Cup.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton bus drivers share images showing daily realities of working within public transit system
Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.
-
Edmontonian fulfills lifelong dream by competing on Jeopardy
An Edmonton woman appeared on an episode of Jeopardy Friday night, completing a lifelong dream and getting the chance to compete against a 14-day champion.
-
'A couple of grinches hit us': Local antique, jewelry store robbed Saturday morning
Beck Antiques and Jewellery's new location in Sherwood Park Mall was robbed Saturday morning, with thieves making off with several items, including coins and antique bills.
Vancouver
-
More children's medication arrives in Canada, unclear how much is coming to B.C., and when
Canada's supply of children's cold and flu medication increased by more than 2 million units this week, but it's not known when supplies will arrive in B.C., or how many are on the way to the province.
-
Vancouver charity aiming to keep the city's most vulnerable warm and safe as temperatures drop
Temperatures are expected to dip below zero this weekend, a forecast that can be frighteningly cold for those who call the streets their home.
-
2 B.C. nurses punished for 'diverting narcotics'
Two B.C. nurses were disciplined by their professional college this week for diverting narcotics from their workplaces.
Regina
-
'A family reunion': Sask. soccer fans journey to Qatar for World Cup
A group of Regina soccer fans made the journey to Qatar to cheer on Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
-
Driver arrested after speeding, lying to officers: Regina police
A driver is facing multiple charges after being caught speeding near Regina.
-
'It’s a ripple effect': Physician says lack of family doctors causing system to crumble
As many medical clinics close their doors for good, medical professionals around Saskatchewan are looking for ways to meet patients' needs.