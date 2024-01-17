Electric vehicle owners navigate winter range challenges
James Bergeron is the proud new owner of a fully electric Rivian R1T pickup truck, but as temperature drops, so does the range of his vehicle.
"If it's really cold, like on a really, really cold day, it's like a 30 per cent loss," said Bergeron.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
In cold conditions, EV batteries charge slower and die faster, affecting the overall driving range. Bergeron has noticed some loss of range over the past few weeks now that winter has arrived in the capital.
"I picked it up just at the end of December, so it wasn't super cold then, and I was getting about 400 or so kilometers," says Bergeron. "And now it's probably maybe 350."
A recent study by Recurrent Auto on cold weather and electric cars identifies the Hyundai Kona, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Audi e-tron as the top three models for winter driving range. Despite efficiency losses in winter, these models still offer some of the longest cold-weather ranges among popular EVs, averaging around 300 kilometers.
Nicholas Morin, a Tesla owner for nearly two years, emphasizes ways to conserve battery power when necessary.
"It also depends on the speed you drive, how comfortable you want it in there. Are the heated seats on, you know, massaging chairs on," says Morin. "All the sorts of things that will change the power you use right. So it depends on your comfort level as well."
Even though some EV owners might have more range anxiety during winter months, Morin says not to worry.
"If you're going for long drives, maybe up north in remote areas, then maybe it's more of a concern for sure," says Morin. "But if you live in the city and work in the city, then no."
As for James Bergeron, the decision to switch to an electric truck is one he's not regretting, despite the loss of range in the winter.
"Extremely happy. Yeah. It does everything. It's fast, it's comfortable, it's super quiet. And, you know, so far, no complaints."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
Donald Trump was threatened with expulsion from his Manhattan civil trial Wednesday after he repeatedly ignored a warning to keep quiet while writer E. Jean Carroll testified that he shattered her reputation after she accused him of sexual abuse.
MPs call on ethics commissioner to testify about Trudeau's latest Jamaican family vacation
Members of the House ethics committee have agreed to call Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to testify about the rules around gifts and trips amid concerns over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest Jamaican vacation.
Bill 96: Group seeking injunction against Quebec's French-language law
A group representing Quebec's English-speaking community is seeking an injunction with the court to challenge the province's controversial French-language law known as Bill 96, CTV News has learned.
Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
opinion The level of detail we know about King Charles' health is unusual. Why it was released
The surprise health news of two senior royal members raises concerns -- but also questions -- about what happens to all planned events they were to soon attend. On CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about who might take their place, and why such detailed information about the King was made public.
'Irreconcilable breakdown': Nygard's lawyer withdraws from sex assault case
The defence lawyer representing Peter Nygard has withdrawn from the former fashion mogul's ongoing criminal case ahead of sentencing, citing an 'irreconcilable' breakdown in their relationship.
Record number of invasive strep A infections in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
Immigration department says 144 Gazans on track to come to Canada, pending biometrics
Ottawa has processed visa applications for 144 people in the Gaza Strip, putting them on track to be reunited with extended family members in Canada -- as long as they can make it across the border for biometric screening and final approval.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to meet 2026 targets for daycare under federal funding deal: officials
Nova Scotia Education Department officials say the province is on track to meet a target of 9,500 new daycare spaces by March 2026 under an agreement with the federal government.
-
Maritime provinces rank highest for disability rates across Canada according to new study
The latest Statistic Canada figures are from 2022 and they show every province saw an increase when it came to disability rates
-
Halifax to no longer test ice thickness of ponds, lakes
The Halifax Regional Municipality will no longer be testing the thickness of ice on lakes due to the changing climate.
Toronto
-
Ontario man, children kidnapped, robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
-
Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
-
‘You trashed your car by the way:’ Police release video showing arrest of suspected impaired driver
York police have released new video footage showing the arrest of an impaired driver who was spotted travelling in the wrong direction with two punctured tires on New Year’s Eve.
Montreal
-
Bill 96: Group seeking injunction against Quebec's French-language law
A group representing Quebec's English-speaking community is seeking an injunction with the court to challenge the province's controversial French-language law known as Bill 96, CTV News has learned.
-
Quebec housing board estimates rent increase of 4 per cent in 2024
Quebec's housing tribunal (TAL) issued its new guidelines for rent calculations on Wednesday, estimating landlords will raise the rent of unheated dwellings by 4 per cent in 2024.
-
Crown wants exemplary sentence for Quebec man who cut off victim-alerting ankle bracelet
A man from Montreal's South Shore will soon be sentenced for removing his specialized ankle bracelet while on bail on spousal abuse charges, a case that is considered a first in Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Body found behind dumpster off Frood Road in Sudbury, police investigating sudden death
Police and paramedics were called to Ghandi Lane and Frood Road on Wednesday afternoon after a body was found behind a dumpster and officials say a sudden death investigation is underway.
-
Another crash on Highway 11 involving a transport near Burk's Falls
Multiple crashes involving commercial vehicles up and down Highway 11 both north and south of North Bay are keeping police busy and traffic backed up.
-
Highway 11 reopened from North Bay to Cobalt after transport, school bus crash
Highway 11 is reopened between 11B to Cobalt, Temiskaming Shores and Thibeault Hill in North Bay on Wednesday morning following a crash between a transport and school bus.
London
-
'It shouldn’t be happening': Seniors facing extreme cold in London, Ont.
The extreme cold is impacting all facets of life in the Forest City. But perhaps no group more than those experiencing homelessness — it is a fact not lost to residents of a street in the Argyle District of London.
-
London Children’s Museum appealing for support to complete construction of new space at 100 Kellogg Lane
The London Children’s Museum is on journey, moving to a new location at 100 Kellogg Lane in London, Ont.
-
Local non-profits, government agencies make funding appeal ahead of 2024 budget
The Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs is holding meetings three times a week in different parts of Ontario. The goal is to better understand where government services and non-profits are struggling.
Winnipeg
-
'Everybody's scrambling': Deadline for businesses to pay back federal pandemic loans looms
A deadline is looming for small businesses in Manitoba and across the country. Many of them took advantage of the interest-free loan from Ottawa – known as CEBA - of up to $60,000 to get through pandemic lockdowns.
-
Parts of Manitoba under extreme cold warning again
Just days after it ended, Southwestern Manitoba is once again under an extreme cold warning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Peter Nygard's lawyer withdraws from case, cites 'fundamental breakdown' of relationship
The lawyer representing former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has withdrawn his representation in both Manitoba and Ontario citing a fundamental breakdown of their relationship.
Kitchener
-
'This crime has ruined me': Victims of doula defrauder speak in court
Doulas who were deceived and defrauded by a Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to obtain care under false pretenses had their chance to speak in court Wednesday.
-
Increase in youth gun crimes: WRPS
Charges for people between the ages of 12 and 21 have returned to, or exceeded, pre-pandemic levels, according to statistics presented at Wednesday’s police services board meeting.
-
'Going to be one of the best summers': A first look at The Boathouse redevelopment in Kitchener
Following construction delays, redevelopment work is underway on The Boathouse in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
YouthLink cancels 'I Bloody Love You' event after public outcry
A Calgary organization has cancelled plans to host an event exploring the "twisted side of love and relationships" after it sparked criticism online following Tuesday's violent death in Strathcona Park.
-
Alberta health experts urge caution as Canada sees record number of invasive Strep A infections
Canada's public health agency (PHAC) has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections across the country, sparking major concerns from Alberta infectious disease experts and pharmacists.
-
Alberta Enegy Regulator releases report that shows decline in number of orphaned wells
The number of orphan wells fell in 2022, according to a report released by the Alberta Energy Regulator Wednesday..
Saskatoon
-
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
-
Saskatoon city councillors clash over 'living wage' for workers at proposed arena
Downtown arena and entertainment district operator won't be required to provide a "living wage" to workers
-
Numbers higher than expected at Salvation Army’s overnight warm-up site
Saskatoon‘s first extreme cold snap was met with a team effort thanks to a number of groups in the city who want to keep people safe.
Edmonton
-
Fires at Beaumont showhome, new house part of Edmonton extortion scheme: sources
Two suspected arsons in Beaumont are believed to be linked to a homebuilder extortion scheme in Edmonton, sources say.
-
Alberta government rejects NDP proposal for temporary rent caps insisting they 'don't work'
NDP MLA Janis Irwin's attempts to bring temporary rent caps to Alberta as an affordability measure were quickly dismissed by the province's UCP government Wednesday.
-
Pragmatic or ideological? Where does the Alberta NDP go without Notley
She put Alberta’s NDP on the political map, growing the party from four to 54 MLAs during her time as leader.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings due to impact of snowstorm on roads, crews
BC Ferries cancelled two sailings Wednesday when some of the crew was unable to make it to the terminal due to the havoc a snowstorm wreaked havoc on the roads.
-
Car crashes through barrier, falls from third floor of parkade on UBC campus
First responders are at the University of British Columbia on Wednesday after a car crashed through the wall of a parkade on campus and fell to the ground.
-
30 cm of snow could fall in Metro Vancouver before storm ends: Environment Canada
As snow continues to fall on B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada has updated its forecast to call for even more accumulations than initially projected.
Regina
-
Explosion at Luiggi's Pasta House deemed accidental
Following an extensive investigation by Regina's Fire and Protective Services (RFPS), the Jan. 10 explosion that heavily damaged Luiggi's Pasta House has been deemed accidental.
-
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
-
One person taken to hospital following fire in south Regina
One person was taken to hospital following a fire at an apartment building in south Regina on Wednesday.