Electric buses can serve as diesel bus substitute in Ottawa, report concludes

An electric OC Transpo bus is seen in this 2021 image. (CTV News Ottawa) An electric OC Transpo bus is seen in this 2021 image. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina