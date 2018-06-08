

Here’s a look at the election results in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Ottawa Centre - NDP

NDP candidate Joel Harden defeated incumbent Liberal Yasir Naqvi. Harden received 46% of the vote, compared to 33% for Naqvi. Progressive Conservative candidate Colleen McCleery received 16% of the vote.

Ottawa Vanier - Liberals

Incumbent Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers held on to the seat for the Liberals. Des Rosiers received 42.9% of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Lyra Evans. Evans received 29.7% of the vote. PC candidate Fadi Nemr received 21% of the vote.

Ottawa South – Liberals

Liberal John Fraser heled on to the Ottawa South seat for the Liberals. Fraser received 39.6% of the vote. Progressive Conservative candidate Karin Howard received 29% of the vote, and NDP candidate Eleanor Fast received 27% of the vote.

Orléans - Liberals

Incumbent Marie-France Lalonde held on to the Orléans seat for the Liberals. Lalonde received 39% of the vote. Progressive Conservative candidate Cameron Montgomery received 35% of the vote, while NDP candidate Barbara Zarboni received 22%.

Ottawa West-Nepean – Progressive Conservatives

Progressive Conservative Jeremy Roberts defeated incumbent Liberal Bob Chiarelli. Roberts received 32.8% of the vote, winning the riding by 176 votes. NDP candidate Chandra Pasma finished in second at 32.48%. Chiarelli placed third at 29.3%.

Nepean – Progressive Conservatives

Progressive Conservative Lisa MacLeod easily won re-election in the newly created riding of Nepean. MacLeod won the riding with 45.2% of the vote, winning by 8,800 votes. NDP candidate Zaff Ansari finished second at 28.55%. Liberal Lovina Srivastava finished third at 19.6%.

Carleton – Progressive Conservatives

Progressive Conservative Goldie Ghamari won the newly created riding of Carleton. Ghamari received 51% of the vote, winning the riding by 14,490 votes. NDP candidate Courtney Potter finished second with 22.5% of the vote. Liberal candidate Theresa Qadri finished third at 19.4%.

Kanata-Carleton – Progressive Conservatives

Progressive Conservative Merrilee Fullerton won the riding of Kanata-Carleton. Fullerton received 43.5% of the vote, winning by 7,900 votes. NDP candidate John Hansen finished second with 28.9%, followed by Liberal Stephanie Maghnam with 17%. Incumbent Jack MacLaren of the Trillium Party finished fifth with 3.6% of the vote.

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell – Progressive Conservatives

Progressive Conservative Amanda Simard won the riding by 4,500 votes .Simard received 40.96% of the vote. Liberal candidate and Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux received 31.68% of the vote. NDP candidate Jean-Louis Bonnie recieved 21.78%.

Incumbent Liberal Grant Crack announced he would not seek re-election.

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes - Progressive Conservatives

Progressive Conservative Steve Clark was re-elected in the riding. Clark received 61% of the vote, winning the seat by 20,327 seats. NDP candidate Michelle Taylor was second with 19.76% of the vote. Liberal David Henderson received 13.37%.

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston - Progressive Conservatives

Progressive Conservative Randy Hillier was re-elected with 52.02% of the vote. Hillier won the riding by 10,845 votes. NDP candidate Ramsey Hart was second with 30.48%, followed by Liberal candidate Amanda Pulker-Mok with 10.64%.

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry - Progressive Conservatives

Progressive Conservative Jim McDonell was re-elected in the riding of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. McDonell received 61.5% of the vote, winning the seat by 17,364 votes. NDP candidate Marc Benoit was second with 21.63% of the vote. Liberal Heather Megill was third with 12.37%.

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke - Progressive Conservatives

Progressive Conservative John Yakabuski was re-elected in the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke. Yakabuski received 69% of the vote, winning the seat by 25,284 votes. NDP candidate Ethel Lavalley was second with 16.37% of the vote. Liberal Jackie Agnew was third at 9.75% of the vote.