

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A look at the races for Mayor across eastern Ontario.

An emergency was declared in several municipalities after the voting system failed. The vote will continue by paper ballot today. The municipalities include Pembroke, Petawawa, Renfrew, Laurentian Valley and the Township of White Water Region.

Arnprior

Walter Stack is the new Mayor of Arnprior. Stack defeated Gabriel Flowers by just over 900 votes. Mayor David Reid did not seek re-election.

Brockville

Jason Baker is the new Mayor of Brockville. Baker defeated Mark Oliver by 19 votes.

Carleton Place

Douglas Black is the new Mayor of Carleton Place. Black defeated Ralph Lee and incumbent mayor Louis Antonakos.

Clarence-Rockland

Guy Desjardins was re-elected mayor of Clarence-Rockland.

Cornwall

Bernadette Clement was elected Mayor of Cornwall. Clement defeated David Murphy and incumbent mayor Leslie O’Shaughnessy.

Hawkesbury

Paula Assaly is the new Mayor of Hawkesbury. Assaly defeated incumbent Jeanne Charlesbois.

Mississippi Mills

Christa Lowry is the new mayor of Mississippi Mills. Lowry defeated Steve Maynard by 1,200 votes.

North Grenville

Nancy Peckford is the new Mayor of North Grenville. Peckford defeated Jim Bertram and incumbent Mayor David Gordon.

Perth

John Fenik was re-elected Mayor of Perth. Fenik defeated John Gemmell by 79 votes.

Russell Township

Pierre Leroux was re-elected Mayor of Russell Township.

Smiths Falls

Shawn Pankow was re-elected Mayor of Smiths Falls. Pankow defeated Joe Gallipeau by 1,00 votes.