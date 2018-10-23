Election results across eastern Ontario
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 4:23AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 4:28AM EDT
A look at the races for Mayor across eastern Ontario.
An emergency was declared in several municipalities after the voting system failed. The vote will continue by paper ballot today. The municipalities include Pembroke, Petawawa, Renfrew, Laurentian Valley and the Township of White Water Region.
Arnprior
Walter Stack is the new Mayor of Arnprior. Stack defeated Gabriel Flowers by just over 900 votes. Mayor David Reid did not seek re-election.
Brockville
Jason Baker is the new Mayor of Brockville. Baker defeated Mark Oliver by 19 votes.
Carleton Place
Douglas Black is the new Mayor of Carleton Place. Black defeated Ralph Lee and incumbent mayor Louis Antonakos.
Clarence-Rockland
Guy Desjardins was re-elected mayor of Clarence-Rockland.
Cornwall
Bernadette Clement was elected Mayor of Cornwall. Clement defeated David Murphy and incumbent mayor Leslie O’Shaughnessy.
Hawkesbury
Paula Assaly is the new Mayor of Hawkesbury. Assaly defeated incumbent Jeanne Charlesbois.
Mississippi Mills
Christa Lowry is the new mayor of Mississippi Mills. Lowry defeated Steve Maynard by 1,200 votes.
North Grenville
Nancy Peckford is the new Mayor of North Grenville. Peckford defeated Jim Bertram and incumbent Mayor David Gordon.
Perth
John Fenik was re-elected Mayor of Perth. Fenik defeated John Gemmell by 79 votes.
Russell Township
Pierre Leroux was re-elected Mayor of Russell Township.
Smiths Falls
Shawn Pankow was re-elected Mayor of Smiths Falls. Pankow defeated Joe Gallipeau by 1,00 votes.