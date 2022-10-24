Election Day: Ottawa residents vote for new mayor, council
Ottawa voters head to the polls today to elect a new mayor, councillors and school board trustees, wrapping up the 176-day municipal election campaign.
Council will have a new look after the polls close at 8 p.m., with a new mayor and at least 11 new councillors set to go to Ottawa City Hall.
Polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the city of Ottawa today. You can find out where to vote on your notification letter or by using the Where do I vote? tool on the city of Ottawa's website.
CTV News Ottawa, CTVNewsOttawa.ca and Newstalk 580 CFRA will have complete coverage of the municipal election throughout the day, and results after the polls close at 8 p.m.
NEW MAYOR
There are 14 candidates running to replace Jim Watson as mayor of Ottawa. Watson decided not to seek re-election after three terms as mayor.
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe enter Election Day as the frontrunners for mayor.
McKenney, the current two-term councillor for Somerset Ward, says Ottawa has the chance for a new look and new ideas.
"It will be almost half of council will be new, plus a new mayor. It is an opportunity and a challenge," McKenney said Sunday.
"It's a challenge because you do need somebody as mayor who is experienced to work with new councillors. It's also an opportunity; it's a wonderful opportunity – you get all of these new councillors, new ideas, fresh perspectives on things, a way to build a team that will all work together."
Sutcliffe, the broadcaster, entrepreneur and political rookie, spent the final weekend of the campaign visiting all 24 wards in Ottawa.
"I think it's time for a change at City Hall, I think people are ready for that and I've heard from people all throughout the city they want someone who is going to unite the city," Sutcliffe said.
Bob Chiarelli is attempting a municipal comeback. The former mayor of Ottawa is running for election as mayor of Ottawa.
NEW COUNCILLORS
There will be at least 11 new councillors at Ottawa City Hall.
Ten councillors are not seeking re-election, and Ottawa is adding a 24th ward with Barrhaven East.
Here is a look at the wards where incumbents are not seeking re-election.
- Barrhaven West – Jan Harder not seeking re-election
- West Carleton – March – Eli El-Chantiry not seeking re-election
- College – Rick Chiarelli not seeking re-election
- Knoxdale-Merivale – Keith Egli not seeking re-election
- Gloucester-Southgate – Diane Deans not seeking re-election
- Rideau-Vanier – Mathieu Fleury not seeking re-election
- Somerset Ward – Catherine McKenney not seeking re-election
- Alta Vista – Jean Cloutier not seeking re-election
- Rideau Jock – Scott Moffatt not seeking re-election
- Riverside South-Findlay Creek – Carol Anne Meehan not seeking re-election
ADVANCE POLLS
More than 79,000 people have already casts ballots in Ottawa's municipal election. The city hosted four Special Advance Voting Days and two Advance Voting days. Here is the voting turnout for the six advance voting days
- Special Advance Voting Days: 18,876 votes cast
- Advance Vote Day 1 (Oct. 7): 26,773 votes cast
- Advance Vote Day 2 (Oct. 14): 33,842 votes cast
Residents voting by mail-in ballot have until 4:30 p.m. to deliver the ballot to Elections Office on Cyrville Road or any Ottawa Client Service Centre.
VOTER TURNOUT
A look at voter turnout for the previous city of Ottawa municipal elections.
- 2003: 33 per cent (185,017 votes cast)
- 2006: 54 per cent (300,039 votes cast)
- 2010: 44 per cent (269,547 votes cast)
- 2014: 39.92 per cent (252,464 votes cast)
- 2018: 42.55 per cent (269,772 votes cast)
