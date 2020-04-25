OTTAWA -- Ottawa Paramedics say a woman in her 70s is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Flewellyn Road.

The crash happened at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, on a stretch of Flewellyn Road between Ashton Station Road and Ormrod Road. Paramedics say the woman was trapped in her vehicle and required extrication.

Bystanders were able to perform CPR before the woman was taken to the hospital.

Ottawa Police closed Flewellyn for the investigation. It reopened at around 2 p.m.