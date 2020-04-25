Elderly woman in life-threatening condition after crash on Flewellyn Road
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:34PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, April 25, 2020 3:59PM EDT
A woman in her 70s was taken to the hospital after a single-car crash in the area of Flewellyn Road and Ashton Station Road. (Aaron Reid / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Paramedics say a woman in her 70s is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Flewellyn Road.
The crash happened at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, on a stretch of Flewellyn Road between Ashton Station Road and Ormrod Road. Paramedics say the woman was trapped in her vehicle and required extrication.
Bystanders were able to perform CPR before the woman was taken to the hospital.
Ottawa Police closed Flewellyn for the investigation. It reopened at around 2 p.m.