EGANVILLE, ONT. -- Residents of a retirement home in Eganville, Ont. have returned home safely after briefly evacuating Tuesday due to a high carbon monoxide reading.

Firefighters were called to the Fairfields Retirement Home in the town about 130 km west of Ottawa just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

All 37 residents and staff at the home were evacuated, a press release said, and taken to the Eganville Legion.

No injuries were reported.

It's unknown why levels of the poisonous gas were so high.

Paramedic chief Mike Nolan said on Twitter that residents were being re-assessed, comforted and fed at the Legion and that paramedics were establishing medication care plans.

Being re-assessed, comforted, fed & medication care plans being established by @Renfrewcpru. @BonnVallFD & @TSSAOntario investigating the cause of the leak at Fairfields. — ChiefMNolan (@ChiefMNolan) November 10, 2020

The Bonnechere Valley Fire Department said on social media that everyone returned safely at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Debbie Robinson, County of Renfrew Warden had this statement Tuesday:

“Our thoughts are with those residents and family members affected by this incident at Fairfields. I wish to express my thanks to the residents, and their families for their patience. I also wish to thank the staff of Fairfields, Bonnechere Valley Fire Department, Bonnechere Valley Community Emergency Management Coordinator and County Paramedic Service Staff for their swift action. Both Bonnechere Valley and the County of Renfrew followed pre-established emergency plans to ensure that all residents received care, shelter and are provided with timely up-to-date information. Once we are informed we will ensure the details as to when residents will be able to return to the residence are conveyed quickly.”