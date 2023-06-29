Eganville, Ont. couple wins $1 million lottery prize

An Eganville, Ont. couple is one of Ontario's newest millionaires.

Glen and Evelyn Hein picked up their $1 million prize in Toronto after winning a Maxmillions prize from the May 19 Lotto Max draw.

The couple had just returned from a trip to Niagara Falls when Evelyn decided to purchase the ticket at a supermarket.

"I let someone go ahead of me in line – maybe that led to my win!" Evelyn said.

Evelyn checked the ticket on the OLG app the next morning.

"I originally thought we had won $1,000, but there were way too many zeroes!” Evelyn told officials at the OLG office in Toronto.

The couple plans to celebrate by returning to Niagara Falls, and Glen is considering retiring.

"The money is really going to help," Glen said. "This is going to be a whole new experience."