    • EF0 tornado touched down in Spencerville, Ont. during June 6 storm

    Drone photo showing field scouring produced by a tornado in Spencerville, Ont., looking down the track. (Northern Tornadoes Project/supplied) Drone photo showing field scouring produced by a tornado in Spencerville, Ont., looking down the track. (Northern Tornadoes Project/supplied)
    The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed a tornado touched down in Spencerville, Ont. on June 6 as a major storm system moved across eastern Ontario.

    According to the NTP, an EF0 tornado touched down in the community along Highway 416 south of Ottawa at around 3:35 p.m., causing some weak tree and crop damage.

    No one was reported hurt.

    Images shared by the NTP show a path moving across a field in the area, with a few damaged trees at the end of the field.

    "Damage assessed as EF0 tornado, with an estimated max wind speed of 115 km/h, track length of 6.83 km and max path width of 250 m," the NTP said.

    A line of thunderstorms battered the region with strong winds and heavy rain last Thursday. Ottawa saw more than 44 mm of rain, which led to temporary flooding on some streets, including part of Highway 417.

