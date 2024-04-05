Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business

Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.

On Jan. 13, 2022, there was an explosion and massive fire at the Eastway Tank plant on Merivale Road in Ottawa's south end. Rick Bastien, Etienne Mabiala, Danny Beale, Kayla Ferguson, Russell McLellan and Matt Kearney, all employees of the company, died in the blast.

As the Ottawa Courthouse on Friday, Eastway Tank pleaded guilty to two charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, while Greene pleaded guilty to one charge.

An agreed statement of facts, read to the court, said that between 1:20 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2022, flammable liquid vapours in the area of one of the trucks ignited and caused an initial explosion. A few seconds later, there was a larger explosion that caused the roof in the shop area to collapse.

The agreed statement of facts notes two sources of gasoline being used for testing a truck cross-contaminated, causing the explosion to happen.

The family of Kearney submitted a victim impact statement, saying, "To say that we miss Matt would be the understatement of a lifetime. The loss of his life has left a palpable void in the hearts of all who knew him."

"From a parents' perspective, no parents should ever have to think about outliving their child, let alone live through that grief, and in such a tragic way. Our parents remain a shell of who they once were before the loss of their youngest child and only son."

The family also addressed Neil and Eastway Tank.

"Although Matt was our brother, son, uncle and friend, he was also like family to you. Working his entire adult life at Eastway for over 14 years, you, Neil, were family to him."

In another victim impact statement, one of the victims' daughters said, "I'm sad my father will never see me walk down the aisle. Never have a father and daughter dance.

"My mom cries every day, even two years after the accident."

Another victim impact said, "We had to plan a funeral for my only sister."

"She was only 26 when this changed our lives forever. We were supposed to grow old together. We have her ashes and memories, but all of that will never replace our beloved girl."

A trial was scheduled to begin last month, but an email sent to families on March 1 said a guilty plea was expected to be reached.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour laid Occupational Health and Safety Act charges against Eastway Tank and its owner in January 2023. Under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the maximum penalties for a corporation are $1.5 billion, while individuals charged under the act can face a fine of up to $100,000, up to 12 months in prison or both.

The charges alleged Eastway Tank and Greene failed to take reasonable care to ensure a wet test on a truck was carried out in an area with no potential source of ignition. The Ministry of Labour's charges also alleged the company and Greene failed to provide adequate training and supervision to workers on the safe handling and storage of fuel.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available