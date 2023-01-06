Eastway Tank faces charges in 2022 fatal explosion at Ottawa business

Eastway Tank is facing charges under Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection to the deadly explosion and fire at the facility in Ottawa's south end nearly one year ago.

Six employees died in an explosion and fire at the custom manufacturer of tank trucks on Merivale Road on Jan. 13, 2022. Rick Bastien, Etienne Mabiala, Danny Beale, Kayla Ferguson, Russell McLellan and Matt Kearney were killed in the explosion.

The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development tells CTV News Ottawa that three health and safety act charges were laid against Eastway Tank, Pump and Meter Ltd., and three charges against an individual, as director and officer of Eastway Tank, on Thursday. The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development did not name the individual facing charges.

The three charges against Eastway Tank, Pump and Meter Ltd. are:

Count 1 : ensure that the measures and procedures prescribed by section 63(c) of O. Reg 851/90 were carried out in a workplace located at 1995 Merivale Road, Ottawa, Ontario, contrary to section 25(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, R.S.O 1990, c.O.1.

ensure that the measures and procedures prescribed by section 63(c) of O. Reg 851/90 were carried out in a workplace located at 1995 Merivale Road, Ottawa, Ontario, contrary to section 25(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, R.S.O 1990, c.O.1. Count 2 : take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of a worker at a workplace located at 1995 Merivale Road, Ottawa, Ontario, contrary to section 25(2)(h) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, R.S.O 1990, c.O.1.

take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of a worker at a workplace located at 1995 Merivale Road, Ottawa, Ontario, contrary to section 25(2)(h) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, R.S.O 1990, c.O.1. Count 3 : provide information, instruction and supervision to a worker to protect the health and safety of the worker, in a workplace located at 1995 Merivale Road, Ottawa, Ontario, contrary to section 25(2)(a) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, R.S.O 1990, c.O.1.

The charges under the Ontario Health and Safety Act are not criminal charges. Under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the maximum penalties for a corporation are $1.5 million. Individuals charged under the act can face a fine of up to $100,000, up to 12 months in prison, or both.

"Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of the individuals who passed away," the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development said in a statement.

"As this matter is currently before the court, it would be inappropriate to speculate or comment further."

The Ontario Fire Marshal and the Ottawa police continue to investigate the fatal explosion and fine.