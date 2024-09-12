OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Eastern Ontario man, woman facing charges related to making counterfeit money: OPP

    A 40-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman from Madoc Township are facing charges related to making and possessing counterfeit cash. (OPP/ X)
    A 40-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman from Madoc Township are facing charges related to making and possessing counterfeit cash, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    On Tuesday, police were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle just before 10 a.m. when they found that one person had an outstanding arrest warrant. When police searched the vehicle, they found a quantity of counterfeit cash and the equipment used to make it.

    That was when police arrested the second person in the vehicle.

    On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Cooper Road and found and seized more counterfeit cash and materials to manufacture it.

    Police did not provide an exact amount of the fake money seized. They say the total value seized is in the thousands of dollars.

    In addition to the charges related to making and possessing counterfeit money, the man was charged with "breach of recognizance."

    Both suspects remain in custody. They are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

