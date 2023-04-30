Eastern Ontario man's stolen truck found, but dog still missing

An eastern Ontario man whose dog was stolen with his pickup truck south of Ottawa says his vehicle has been located, but his dog is still nowhere to be found.

David Borovoy had gone into a store in Iroquois, Ont. on Wednesday to buy toothpaste. He left his truck running with his 11-year-old German shepherd Diesel still inside. By the time he got out, the truck was gone and so was Diesel.

Borovoy told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday that his truck was found in Iroquois on Saturday, but not Diesel.

"The truck had been to Quebec and back and the plates were removed," he said, adding that there was damage to parts of the vehicle and several items strewn about inside. Unfortunately, he says surveillance footage of the area hasn't revealed any leads about what may have happened to his dog.

Borovoy says he and others have been searching for Diesel non-stop since he was taken.

"We had two drones out yesterday. We have two out today, despite the rain," he said. "I've been out on my four-wheeler from Highway 401 to Highway 2, Cardinal to Morrisburg."

Ontario Provincial Police are also investigating.

Diesel weighs around 125 pounds, has amber eyes and a white muzzle and walks with a limp. He was wearing a brightly coloured collar with PC Pets on it when he ws taken.

"This guy is my world," Borovoy said. "This guy kept me alive. That's all I can say."

He says a reward is being offered for Diesel's safe return.

The truck is described as a silver 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 with a tonneau cover, and a Surgenor logo on the tailgate. While it has since been found, anyone who may have seen it between Wednesday and Saturday or who may have information about Diesel is encouraged to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandermeer.