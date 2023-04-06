Eastern Ontario man killed by falling branch in ice storm
A South Stormont Township man died during Wednesday's freezing rainstorm that moved through eastern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of an unconscious man.
Police say the investigation determine the man was out on his property checking the fallen power lines when he was struck by a falling branch.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not been released.
Eastern Ontario received a mix of rain, freezing rain and ice pellets as a storm moved through the region on Wednesday. The storm damaged hundreds of trees and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses.
