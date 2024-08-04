OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Eastern Ontario driver facing charges after clocking 191 km/h on Hwy 401: OPP

    Share

    An eastern Ontario driver is facing charges after being caught going 91 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401 Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police say the driver was stopped around 4 a.m. after clocking 191 km/h near Blue Church in Augusta Township.

    The driver is facing stunt driving charges, driver's licence suspension, vehicle impoundment and a court date.

    "Speeding itself is already a dangerous move. Add in the reduced visibility of nighttime driving and the fog that began rolling in, and you have recipe for disaster," the OPP said in a post on X Sunday.

