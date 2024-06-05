OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 near Vankleek Hill, Ont. expected to remain closed for several days

    Ontario Provincial Police say sections of the eastbound Highway 417 on the Aberdeen Road overpass "appear to be buckling." The road is expected to be closed for "a few days" while the road is repaired. (OPP_ER/X) Ontario Provincial Police say sections of the eastbound Highway 417 on the Aberdeen Road overpass "appear to be buckling." The road is expected to be closed for "a few days" while the road is repaired. (OPP_ER/X)
    Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 near Vankleek Hill, Ont. will likely be closed for several days due to "buckling" on the Aberdeen Road overpass.

    The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between exit 27 at Highway 34 and exit 17 at County Road 10, with the detour taking drivers through Vankleek Hill.

    The lanes on the highway east of Ottawa were closed Wednesday afternoon when drivers reported potential structural concerns on the highway overpass. Police say the road is closed due to "unsafe conditions" on the Aberdeen Road overpass.

    "Sections of the bridge appear to be buckling and will be closed for repairs, likely for a few days," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    Crews with the Ministry of Transportation have determined the overpass is "structurally unsound," according to police.

    Westbound lanes on Highway 417 remain open.

    CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the MTO for comment. 

