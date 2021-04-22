OTTAWA -- Oresta Korbutiak is an Ottawa trailblazer in organic skin care.

"Every day is Earth Day at ORESTA," has been her casual slogan since opening 20 years ago.

"We believe in clean beauty for a healthy and radiant complexion and are committed to educating and empowering women to understand ingredients and make healthy beauty choices," says Korbutiak, who owns three spas bearing her name "ORESTA" throughout the city.

Treatments at the spa are described as 'other-worldly', with holistic aestheticians using the best products and ingredients the team can source—products that are healthy for your body and the environment.

"We’ve done your homework for you curating a selection of trusted, high- quality, results-driven, cruelty-free clean beauty brands that are good for you and the planet," explains Korbutiak.

While ORESTA and her team cannot offer the magical facial treatments at this time, they can still share the "magical" earth-friendly products through "curb-side pickup."

As well as being on the leading edge of organic skin care, ORESTA is on the leading edge of on-line shopping. She was the 39th customer of Ottawa's Shopify (there are now more than one million Shopify users).

Whether ordering online or for pick-up outside of the ORESTA spas in the Glebe, Hintonburg and New Edinburgh, staff promise to guide you to a healthy complexion.

ORESTA’s five favourite earth-friendly products:

1. Rosehip Firming C + E Oil - Eminence Organic Skin Care

Eminence’s Forests for the Future program plants one tree for every product sold. At ORESTA, we have planted almost 57,000 trees. Eminence’s Rosehip Firming C + E Oil is a favourite for collagen production for women seeking a bright, firm and calm complexion.

2. Day Balm - Laurel Whole Plant Organics

Laurel's ingredients are whole plant, organic and biodynamic which make them rich in nutrients, healthy for your skin and the earth. Laurel works directly with farmers to source the most superior Ingredients that are unrefined, meaning no chemical solvents used in production and manufacturing to harm the environment.

3. Classic Conditioner - Rahua beauty

Rahua’s Classic Conditioner and other hair care products contain Rahua oil and other Amazon Rainforest grown ingredients that create healthy, lustrous hair. The founders work with 500 families from the Quecua-Shuar, Achuar, and neighbouring tribes to cultivate these rainforest grown ingredients without destroying the Amazon forest. They gather ingredients from self-sustaining forests, never from non-regenerative forests.

4. Oil Cleanser - Kahina Giving Beauty

Kahina Giving Beauty supports the Berber women of Morocco by creating cooperatives that produce Argan Oil, known as 'liquid gold.' They give back to women through literacy programs and education. They also ensure that the Argan oil is sourced ethically and without damage to the environment.

5. Limitless Lash Mascara - ILIA Beauty

Ilia offers women luxurious-on trend makeup with safe and potent formulas that protect and revive skin offering a healthy glow. Their recycled aluminium packaging, glass components and responsibly sourced paper is cleaner, greener and more sustainable for the planet. Ilia has partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit focused on global reforestation, to plant 51,000 trees for 51 Years of Earth Day.

"Green and clean beauty is healthy for your overall health, supports ethical practices and sustainability, and is good for your body and Mother Earth."

For more information, visit oresta.ca or call 613-231-7022

OTTAWA’S TERRA20 PRODUCT PICKS

Kas MacMillan worked at Ottawa’s terra20 (terra20.com) for four years and then decided to open a new franchise in Ottawa Train Yards in the summer of 2020—yes, during the pandemic!

"What initially attracted me to terra20, besides being a local Ottawa business, was their determination to make all of my eco-friendly and healthy shopping needs under one roof. Terra20’s strict rules for what they carry meant that I no longer had to read labels since they did all of the work for me," explains MacMillan.

"I have now owned the terra20 franchise located in Ottawa’s Train Yards for just under a year and could not be happier. We have a wide variety of products. These products are perfect for people just starting to live a healthier life to people who are well on their journey. Shopping at terra20 is the easiest thing that you can do for your own health and the health of our planet."

Kaz is the owner and basically the only employee right now. He suggests these 'favourite' products for curb-side pickup.

1. Ecobar Ecobar Ecobar.

I can’t pick just one product from our refill station because they are all so amazing! All purpose cleaner, dish soap, laundry detergent etc., etc. All of the 1L are either $3.99 or $5.99 and when you refill them you save $1 for every liter in the container!

2. Terra20 cellulose dishcloth. $5.49.

These reusable paper towel replacements are amazing! One of these dishcloths replaces 17 rolls of paper towels and when it is ready to be replaced you can simply throw it into the compost!

3. Nakedswab (reusable Q-tips). $24.99/pack of 4.

Think of how many Q-tips we all use. These silicone Q-tips are reusable so you will never have to buy another Q-tip ever again! An amazing way to reduce waste and save money.

4. Maison Soleil Dish Brush. $9.99.

These brand new dish brushes work amazing! They have no packaging and are completely biodegradable (including the bristles!). Best part is that the head is replaceable ($6.99)

5. Cheeks Ahoy Facial Rounds. $13.99 for a pack of 12.

These reusable facial rounds are a great replacement for single use cotton rounds. Whether you are removing make up or applying skin care, these little guys are super soft on the skin and completely reusable.

Terra20 is located 197 Trainyards Drive. Call 613-860-5656