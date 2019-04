Newstalk 580 CFRA





No one has been reported hurt after an early morning fire at a restaurant on Baseline Road near Clyde Avenue.

Fire crews were called to Zaky Grill and Broast just after 4:00 a.m. Thursday after smoke was seen coming from the roof.

The fire was out by 5:00 a.m., but not before $50,000 in damage was done.

An attached pet store was also damaged by smoke. No pets were inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.