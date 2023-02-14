Early indications show natural gas caused Orleans explosion: Minto president
Early indications show the east Ottawa explosion that injured 12 people and levelled homes under construction may have been caused by a natural gas leak, the president of Minto said Tuesday.
“The indication is natural gas,” Brent Strachan told CTV News on Tuesday. But he stressed that the investigation into the blast is still in its early stages.
“We’re trying not to speculate or come to any early conclusions,” he said.
The explosion just after 6:15 a.m. Monday destroyed four homes in a new Minto development off Tenth Line Road in Orleans. Other homes were damaged and residents in about 30 surrounding homes remained displaced on Tuesday.
Twelve people were injured, including two who had to be rescued from the rubble. They were taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre in serious condition. There is no update on the extent or the nature of their injuries.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Strachan said the new development has about 170 homes in various stages of construction, including the 30 where residents had already taken possession.The four homes destroyed on Tuesday were nearly complete.
“Where the blast occurred, those houses were almost finished. The roof was on, it was enclosed, so it wasn’t far off or occupancy in the next month or so,” he said. “That’s the unfortunate part, this home is now going to be started again.”
New meeting spot
Ottawa Fire Services said people looking for more information about the fire on Tuesday should go to the Ray Friel Recreation Complex. The Minto Sales Centre had been the gathering point on Monday, but it’s now closed.
Affected residents were connected with the Red Cross, which found accomodations for them Monday night and again tonight, he said.
“Right now we’re taking it day by day,” Strachan said.
Investigation will take days
The Office of the Fire Marshal’s drone was up Tuesday morning taking footage of the scene. After that, excavation work is going to take several days, officials said.
The provincial Ministry of Labour and Technical Standards and Safety Authority were also called in.
“Right now, the site has been completely closed off, so all that we know is what we can see from the perimeter,” Strachan said.
“Once the all-clear is given then we’ll have the opportunity to go in and assess each house as far as the extent of the damage to determine what’s required and how quickly we can get people either moved into their homes, or back into their homes.”
Strachan said Minto is helping people in surrounding homes that may have been damaged to contact their insurance companies.
- with files from Katie Griffin, CTV News Ottawa
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
Canadian foreign minister Joly meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has travelled to Ukraine to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria
Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family's earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic's director.
Federal ethics commissioner retiring after 5 years, citing health issues
Federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has announced he's retiring, effective Feb. 21, citing 'persistent health issues.'
Cancer patient develops 'uncontrollable' Irish accent in rare case: U.S. researchers
Researchers in the United States are reporting an unusual and rare case of a man diagnosed with prostate cancer who developed an 'uncontrollable 'Irish brogue' accent' despite not having one before.
Civil liberties group marks one-year anniversary of Trudeau's invocation of Emergencies Act
On the one-year anniversary of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act, anticipation is building for the release of the national inquiry's report into the historic series of events surrounding the powers used to end 'Freedom Convoy' Ottawa occupation and Canada-U.S. border blockades.
MPs summon big grocery store CEOs to testify in Ottawa over food inflation
Members of Parliament have summoned the heads of Canada's largest grocery store chains to answer for rising grocery prices.
Atlantic
-
Many N.S. schools closed, cleanup underway after heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning, resulting in a snow day for many students.
-
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
-
Nova Scotia will not meet its pledge to reduce surgical backlog by February
The Nova Scotia government is admitting it will not meet its pledge to reduce the province's surgical backlog to national standards this month.
Toronto
-
OPP begins major expansion of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
'She was an icon': Trudeau, Ford remember Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion during state funeral
Hazel McCallion, Mississauga, Ont.’s longest-serving mayor, was remembered by her friends, colleagues, and loved ones at her state funeral in the city west of Toronto.
-
Some Toronto councillors making 'pitch' to John Tory to stay as mayor, key ally says
Multiple members of city council have met with John Tory and asked him to reconsider his decision to resign as mayor, according to one of his allies at city hall.
Montreal
-
CFL takes over control of Montreal Alouettes
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has taken over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes. The team's interim president will be Mario Cecchini, and lead the organization's day-to-day business operations, which will be supervised by the league.
-
Video captures minivan driving down Montreal bike path
A minivan driving down an entire block in a Montreal bike path was captured on video and is drawing attention from those concerned about road safety, particularly in the winter. Gabriel Morissette pulled out his phone and started recording when he saw a black Honda minivan driving in the bike lane on Lajeunesse Street between Gounod and Villeray streets.
-
Montreal Canadiens welcome Ukrainian boys' team to Bell Centre
Ukraine Team Select, a hockey team made up of 11- and 12-year-old refugees displaced by war in their home country, rubbed shoulders with hockey royalty on Tuesday when they met the NHL's Montreal Canadiens.
Northern Ontario
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
-
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
London
-
Two deceased after 'serious' crash in Southwest Middlesex
OPP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Southwest Middlesex on Tuesday morning.
-
Woah baby! LHSC celebrates record number of babies born in 2022
It was a busy year for London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), with the hospital announcing on Tuesday that a record number of babies were welcomed into the world in 2022.
-
Two London men charged after violent home invasion-style robbery
One man is in custody and another remains outstanding following a violent home invasion and robbery that occurred over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
-
Three more charged in connection with two linked homicides: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three more people in connection with two homicides they believe are linked, bringing the total to six people charged.
-
Love lost: Undelivered letters give glimpse into long-distance relationships of the fur trade
A collection of letters at the Archives of Manitoba shows the thousands of miles sweet nothings had to travel, and the many ways love could be delayed or lost altogether.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Heavy police presence surrounds Cambridge home
Around a dozen officers, including members of the tactical unit, are on scene at a home in Cambridge where police say a person is barricaded inside.
-
Brantford shooting sends one to hospital
Brantford police say a male victim has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Harriston, Ont. pup goes nationwide in Super Bowl commercial
For some, watching the Super Bowl is all about the commercials, and one Harriston, Ont. family now have a lot of bragging rights after their pooch appeared in a commercial aired by Canadian broadcasters during the big game.
Calgary
-
Break-and-enter suspect shot dead by Calgary police in Franklin Industrial Park
A man is dead after being shot by Calgary police at a three-storey building near Memorial Drive in southeast Calgary.
-
Alberta plans to crack down on social disorder on downtown Calgary streets
Alberta is set to announce a pilot project to address public safety in downtown Calgary.
-
5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 'suspicious' death of a five-week-old baby.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Lighthouse could be put in receivership by the end of the week
Two board members of the Lighthouse are calling for the organization to be put in receivership, according to court filings obtained by CTV News.
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing girlfriend fires lawyer
A Saskatoon man accused of killing his girlfriend has fired his lawyer.
-
WestJet adding Saskatoon to Minneapolis direct flights
WestJet will offer direct flights between Saskatoon and Minneapolis later this year.
Edmonton
-
5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 'suspicious' death of a five-week-old baby.
-
Bruce Springsteen promises to bring some 'Glory Days' to Alberta
Rock-and-roll legend Bruce Springsteen announced new tour dates Tuesday including an eight-stop, 17-day trip across Canada.
-
Critics fear dispersing Alberta Fish and Wildlife to weaken environmental management
Some scientists and conservation groups say crucial expertise within Alberta Environment and Protected Areas is being broken up and dispersed to ministries that may not share the same priorities.
Vancouver
-
Child poverty report card shows B.C.'s rate dropped by 4.7% in 2020, warns inflation may reverse progress
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic marked a record low for child poverty rates in British Columbia, new data shows.
-
Death of 2 skiers on Potato Peak marks B.C.'s 7th avalanche fatality of 2023
The death of two skiers in B.C.'s Cariboo region over the weekend brings the province's 2023 avalanche death toll to seven, barely seven weeks into the year.
-
Pedestrian left with 'very serious injuries' after Vancouver crash, police say
Vancouver police say a senior was taken to hospital with "very serious injuries" after being struck by a vehicle near Oakridge mall Tuesday morning.
Regina
-
Riders make Trevor Harris, Jake Wieneke signings official
The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed the much anticipated free agent signings of quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke on Tuesday, the first day of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) free agency period.
-
Court of King's Bench grants Michael Gordon Jackson bail
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man accused of abducting his daughter to stop her from being vaccinated against COVID-19, has been released on bail.
-
Sask. town seeks new purpose for historic convent building with 'amazing' light, 'ghost stories'
The Town of Gravelbourg is looking for a developer to put new life into their historical convent.