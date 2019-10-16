

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





The doors are staying opening a little longer at Confederation Line stops.

OC Transpo confirms dwell times have been adjusted at several stations to give passengers more times to board the train. Customers complained last week about not having enough time to board and get off the train at some stations.

In a statement, to CTV’s Christina Succi, Director of Transit Operations Troy Charter said “adjustments are being made to optimize the customer experience and minimize potential customer interactions with the doors.”

The city says dwell times at stations vary based on time of day and day of the week. Charter writes “for example, during off-peak periods adjustments have been made at some stations to increase the dwell times by 4 or 5 seconds, while others have stayed the same.” At uOttawa and Parliament Stations, dwell times have been increased by up to 8 to 10 seconds.

As for dwell time changes on #LRT, it changes based on time of day/passenger numbers: some stations jumped 4 or 5 secs, while others stayed the same. During peak periods at busier stations, uOttawa or Parliament, dwell time increased by up to 8 to 10 secs #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/STL1Rw7fhE — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) October 15, 2019

Transit Commission Chair Allan Hubley tells CTV News at Five that “we’ve listened to our passengers and we’ve made some changes.”

Hubley adds OC Transpo doesn’t believe they need to increase the dwell times at all stations right now, saying that could impact the schedule times and slow down the commute.