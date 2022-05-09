Dunrobin Distilleries looking to open a location in Stittsville
Dunrobin Distilleries is turning rubble into whisky.
The craft distillery is looking to move into Stittsville, by building a new facility on Stittsville Main Street.
On Monday, heavy machinery brought down an 80-year-old building.
“It was very dramatic, the whole building coming down,” Mark Watson of Dunrobin Distilleries told CTV News Ottawa. “It took five minutes to come down, but it took two and half years of paperwork.”
The distillery currently has two locations, one in Dunrobin, and one in Vankleek Hill. Watson says the new distillery in Stittsville will be a “destination” location.
“It’s going to have a barrel storage room in the cellar, then we’re going to have two floors with all kinds of distillery equipment, a showroom - a tasting room, it’s going to be a great destination.”
Dunrobin Distilleries attempted to salvage the existing building, but Watson says it was beyond saving; however, they will re-use some of the materials, like barn boards and tin in the new construction.
The building was once a gas station and Watson says it was once fit for rock-and-roll royalty.
“This location has a really colourful history,” he says. “Elvis Presley, in 1957, stopped by to fill up with his pink Cadillac.”
Area councillor Glen Gower says many of the new businesses on Stittsville Main Street tend to be “small, locally-owned independent businesses,” and adds that the future distillery is, “exactly the kind of business - you know, a unique, bit of a different business - a destination type of business.”
Watson says he’s hopeful to open for Christmas.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
Canada's ambassador has returned to Ukraine but no date set for full embassy reopening: Joly
Canada has sent back its Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza to reopen the Kyiv embassy but there's no word yet on when there will be a full diplomatic restoration in the region.
Vicky White hospitalized after shooting herself, fugitive in custody after chase
Alabama fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody, and she is hospitalized after shooting herself, authorities said late Monday afternoon.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Provocative sculpture that looks like Putin removed from Kyiv public square
A provocative anti-war sculpture featuring a revolver in the mouth of a figure with a remarkable likeness to Vladimir Putin has been removed from a public square in the centre of Kyiv.
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
Police have closed Highway 403 in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford, Ont. after a piece of an overpass bridge fell onto the highway.
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
Commercial air traveller traffic 17 times higher in early May compared to last year
Commercial air travel is intensifying as COVID-19 restrictions ease domestically and abroad, with the number of travellers entering Canada up 17 fold compared to this time last year.
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive.
Atlantic
-
Thirty years after Westray disaster, families say justice still rare in worker deaths
Family members who lost loved ones in the Westray coal mining disaster in Nova Scotia marked the 30th anniversary Monday, while continuing their calls for more criminal prosecutions of workplace deaths.
-
Westray disaster: Questions about mine's safety raised before 1992 tragedy
In the early 1990s, a property with blue buildings and large concrete silos towered over Nova Scotia's Pictou County. The site was the Westray Mine in Plymouth, N.S. – a facility that stood as a symbol of industry, a link to the area's mining history and a source of much-needed employment.
-
Families affected by Westray Mine disaster remember loved ones 30 years later
Thirty years after an underground explosion at the Westray Mine in Plymouth, N.S., heartache lingers for families left behind.
Toronto
-
Liberal leader gaining appeal, while PC Party retains overall lead, Nanos survey suggests
A new survey shows the Progressive Conservatives continue to enjoy a lead over the other parties almost a week into campaigning, however the Liberals appear to be gaining ground in terms of their leader’s appeal.
-
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
-
Ontario woman says Toronto travel agency mistake turned dream Jamaica trip into nightmare
An Ontario woman’s plans to celebrate a milestone birthday in Jamaica were all but ruined thanks to a mistake she says was made by a Toronto travel agency.
Montreal
-
Wax pens: Increased use of high-concentration cannabis in some Quebec high schools
Drug addiction specialists are warning parents about a new and strong cannabis drug available online that is increasing in popularity among Quebec high school students.
-
Quebec to put up funding to switch entire Exo bus fleet to electric
The Quebec government is committing to support the electrification of the Exo transit agency's bus fleet, saying it wouldn't be feasible for the private sector to switch to electric.
-
New antibody drug Evusheld now available to certain Quebecers to prevent COVID-19
Some Quebecers will now have access to a new antibody therapy drug from AstraZeneca intended to help prevent a COVID-19 infection for those who don't respond well to vaccines.
Northern Ontario
-
Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury senior
An 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
-
Vicky White hospitalized after shooting herself, fugitive in custody after chase
Alabama fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody, and she is hospitalized after shooting herself, authorities said late Monday afternoon.
-
Liberal leader gaining appeal, while PC Party retains overall lead, Nanos survey suggests
A new survey shows the Progressive Conservatives continue to enjoy a lead over the other parties almost a week into campaigning, however the Liberals appear to be gaining ground in terms of their leader’s appeal.
London
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
Police have closed Highway 403 in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford, Ont. after a piece of an overpass bridge fell onto the highway.
-
Day of Remembrance requested for Afzaal Family
City council has been asked to declare an official day of remembrance to honour the memory of London's Afzaal family.
-
'We need to step up': Humanitarians bringing Ukrainians to Canada want visa process sped up
Pastor Tim Gibb of Bethel Church in Sarnia, Ont. has been working diligently to bring Ukrainians to Lambton County. But with millions more fleeing to neighbouring countries, Gibb would like to see the Canadian federal government speed up their visa process for visitors.
Winnipeg
-
Province issues overland flood watch for all of southern, central Manitoba
With another fresh surge of precipitation on the horizon for Manitoba, the province has issued an overland flood watch for all of southern and central Manitoba.
-
Squeal on Pigs campaign asks Manitobans to report sightings, movements of invasive swine
Elusive and destructive wild pigs are wreaking havoc on parts of the Canadian Prairies, including in Manitoba, and a campaign new to the province is seeking your help tracking the invasive species.
-
Winnipeg police officer Sean Cassidy cleared of assault charge
The Winnipeg police officer accused of allegedly assaulting a man during an arrest more than five years ago has been acquitted.
Kitchener
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
Police have closed Highway 403 in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford, Ont. after a piece of an overpass bridge fell onto the highway.
-
Gas prices set new record in Waterloo region
The price of gas in Waterloo region hit a new record Monday, as fuel prices continue to soar across the country.
-
'People watch each and every price': Rising food prices changing shopping habits in Kitchener
As food prices in Canada continue to soar, more people are looking for cheaper options at the grocery store and cutting back on some items.
Calgary
-
Man charged after fake horse head left at Calgary mayor's home
Now a common cultural reference, the idea of using a horse head to intimidate someone originated from a scene in 1972's 'The Godfather.'
-
Calgarians struggle to find a rental home amid booming market
Calgarians Laura Kelly and David Litwiller are looking for a single-family detached home to rent, but have had no luck after six weeks of searching.
-
Premier’s senior staff member will repay COVID-19 hotel isolation expense from January
A senior member of Premier Jason Kenney’s communications team will repay about $1,400 in expenses that included a downtown Calgary hotel room and meals while he isolated following a positive COVID-19 test.
Saskatoon
-
How this Sask. couple is helping families flee Ukraine
A Prince Albert couple sprang is working to help bring Ukrainians to Canada any way they can.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater researchers report 2nd-highest levels of pandemic
A team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater says COVID-19 levels are on the rise again.
-
Saskatoon police looking for man, 63, who may be in vulnerable state
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help finding a 63-year-old man.
Edmonton
-
Giant Oilers numbers continue to pop up around Edmonton during playoffs
First it was a massive 29 in Landsdowne near Whitemud Drive, then a few days later, a huge 97 on the north side of Whitemud near 145 Street. And then suddenly last weekend, a mammoth 41 suddenly appeared atop Fox Drive in Belgravia.
-
Elections Alberta asked to investigate bulk UCP membership purchases
UCP MLA Brian Jean has asked Elections Alberta to investigate what he calls “irregularities” in memberships purchased ahead of the party's leadership review.
-
'Our risk is super high': Expensive year for farmers could translate to higher grocery costs
If you think groceries have become more expensive recently, get ready for more sticker shock. According to Alberta farmers, they’re currently putting in the most expensive crops they’ve ever seeded, and the price increase will undoubtedly be passed along to consumers.
Vancouver
-
'Loads and loads': U.S. gas station seeing influx of B.C. customers amid record-high gas prices
With no relief in sight from record-high gas prices, British Columbians trying to save a little money are heading across the border to Washington state.
-
No gang connection in deadly Coquitlam stabbing
The deadly stabbing that shocked a Coquitlam neighbourhood over the weekend was an "isolated incident" not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, according to police.
-
B.C. pipelines: $170K fine issued for Coastal GasLink project
A hefty fine has been issued for non-compliance following an environmental assessment of a British Columbia pipeline project.
Regina
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders calling on Pope to visit former residential school
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling on the Catholic Church to arrange for the Pope to visit a former Saskatchewan residential school during his visit to Canada.
-
COVID-19 levels in Regina wastewater remain high despite weekly decrease: U of R analysis
COVID-19 levels in Regina’s wastewater saw another decrease this week, based on the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
Three Grey Cup Champions to be inducted into Riders' Plaza of Honour
Three Grey Cup Champions will be inducted into the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour in 2022.