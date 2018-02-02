

Ottawa Police have charged a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman with a slew of drug and firearm charges after executing a search warrant in Nepean, Friday.

Police say they searched a home on Castle Hill Crescent, and found a 9mm Smith and Wesson, a high-capacity magazine, ammo, marijuana and $650 in cash.

20-year-old Mohamed Atef, of Ottawa, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance (x2)

Possession of Schedule II substance

Possession of Prohibited Device

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Breach of Probation (x2)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5000

22-year-old Karoline Kaiss, of Gatineau, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance (x2)

Possession of a Schedule II substance

Possession of a prohibited device

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Both are due to appear in court Saturday.