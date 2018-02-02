Drugs, gun seized during search in Nepean
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 5:34PM EST
Ottawa Police have charged a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman with a slew of drug and firearm charges after executing a search warrant in Nepean, Friday.
Police say they searched a home on Castle Hill Crescent, and found a 9mm Smith and Wesson, a high-capacity magazine, ammo, marijuana and $650 in cash.
20-year-old Mohamed Atef, of Ottawa, has been charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance (x2)
- Possession of Schedule II substance
- Possession of Prohibited Device
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Breach of Probation (x2)
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5000
22-year-old Karoline Kaiss, of Gatineau, has been charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance (x2)
- Possession of a Schedule II substance
- Possession of a prohibited device
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
Both are due to appear in court Saturday.