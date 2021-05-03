OTTAWA -- Residents of Overbrook, one of Ottawa Public Health's 21 priority neighbourhoods, will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines on two days this week without an appointment.

Drop-in vaccination clinics will be held at the Overbrook Community Centre at 33 Quill St. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

There will be 500 vaccines available each day to residents of Overbrook 18 years of age or older. Proof of address is required to get a shot.

Ottawa Public Health said last month it would be implementing “new approaches for pop-up clinics in high-risk communities”, such as Overbrook, to deliver vaccines to adults 18 years of age and older who live in these areas. Further details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

On Monday, Ontario opened vaccine appointments to residents 18 and older in three Ottawa-area “hot spot” postal codes: K1V, K2V, and K1T. Starting Thursday, the province will open eligibility to anyone 50 years of age or older anywhere in Ontario, as well as individuals with high-risk health conditions, such as those undergoing treatments that cause immunosuppression like chemotherapy, and the first group of workers who cannot work from home, including education workers, food manufacturing and distribution workers, and agriculture and farm workers. Vaccine eligibility through the provincial government system is expected to open to anyone 18 and older by the week of May 24.

According to data from the non-profit group ICES Ontario, the K1K forward sortation area (FSA—the first three letters of a postal code), which includes Overbrook, is among the top 10 FSAs in Ottawa for the rate of COVID-19 cases per capita, coming in sixth, as of April 25. K1T had the highest rate of per capita cases, K1V was the fourth-highest and K2V was 11th. There are 40 FSAs in Ottawa.