OTTAWA -- A driving instructor may need a lesson on the rules of the road after being stopped for stunt driving in Ottawa.

Ottawa police say the driver was observed going 101 kilometres an hour on King Edward Avenue. The speed limit in that area is 50 km/h.

The stunt driving charge includes a seven-day licence suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

PROJECT NOISEMAKER

Ottawa police have issued 2,000 charges on Ottawa roads this summer as part of Project NoiseMaker.

The initiative was launched in May to target speeding, stunt driving and excessive noise on Ottawa's roads.

Police say of the 2,050 charges issued by officers, 1,103 tickets were for speeding and 142 for stunt driving.