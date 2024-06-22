Driver with two licences going 90 km/h over speed limit stopped in Bancroft, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver in Bancroft, Ont. is facing charges after being caught going 90 km/h over the speed limit.

Police say the driver clocked 170 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

When the driver failed an Approved Screening Device (ASD) test, they were charged with impaired driving, police say.

They are also facing stunt driving charges and dangerous operation.

The driver also had two driver’s licences, police say.