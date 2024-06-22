OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver with two licences going 90 km/h over speed limit stopped in Bancroft, Ont.

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver in Bancroft, Ont. is facing charges after being caught going 90 km/h over speed limit.(OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver in Bancroft, Ont. is facing charges after being caught going 90 km/h over speed limit.(OPP/ X)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver in Bancroft, Ont. is facing charges after being caught going 90 km/h over the speed limit.

    Police say the driver clocked 170 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

    When the driver failed an Approved Screening Device (ASD) test, they were charged with impaired driving, police say.

    They are also facing stunt driving charges and dangerous operation.

    The driver also had two driver’s licences, police say.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News