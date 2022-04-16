Police in western Quebec say a driver is facing an impaired driving charge after crashing into a tree in L'Ange-Gardien early Friday morning.

In a news release, MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say officers were called to Lamarche Road just south of Cadieux Road at around 1:35 a.m. There, they found a 32-year-old Gatineau man who appeared to be drunk.

The man was assessed by paramedics and later brought to the police station for a breathalyzer test, where police say he blew twice the legal limit.

His driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle, which was significantly damaged, has been impounded for a month.

Police say it was the second impaired driving-related crash in the region in the space of 48 hours. Officers are reminding residents, with the busy Easter weekend, to take caution on the roads.