Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa

A woman in her 70s suffered life-threatening injuries when her vehicle rolled and struck a second vehicle in the ditch on Highway 416 south of Ottawa.

It was one of several collisions reported across the national capital region on Sunday as a storm delivered 11 cm of snow.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call for a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 416, north of the Kemptville exit, in North Grenville just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

The first collision saw a vehicle end up in the ditch.

Police say the driver of a second vehicle lost control while travelling along Hwy.416, the vehicle rolled and struck the unoccupied vehicle from the earlier collision in the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second woman in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Highway 416 remained closed in the area Sunday evening while police investigated.

#GrenvilleOPP is currently at scene of 2 vehicle collision on #Hwy416 nb north of the Kemptville exit @North_Grenville. A car crashed into an unoccupied vehicle from earlier collision in ditch. Two people taken to hospital. Road closure in place. Pse slow down @OPP_COMM_ER ^ac pic.twitter.com/PVpNINF1fV — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 11, 2022

Emergency crews responded to multiple incidents on Highway 417 in Ottawa's east end on Sunday afternoon, in the area of Piperville Road and Boundary Road.

Ottawa fire says a pickup truck rolled over and landed in a ditch in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A volunteer firefighter was the first person on the scene, and confirmed a passenger was trapped in the vehicle.

"Upon arrival, firefighters used specialized tools to remove the passenger door and safety extricate the occupant in 5 min," Ottawa fire said on Twitter.

The driver of the truck was able to safely exit the vehicle.

Ottawa paramedics say two people were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police are reminding drivers to have their headlights on, clear snow and ice from the vehicles and give yourself plenty of space from the vehicle in front of you.

Ottawa police have reported no serious collisions on the roads across the capital.