Driver observed going 160 km/h on Hwy. 417 flees police, OPP says

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after fleeing police officers attempting to stop the driver for speeding on Hwy 417 in Ottawa, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Hwy. 417 near Terry Fox Drive just before 7 p.m. Monday.

"The vehicle's speed increased to 160 km/h and the vehicle was observed weaving in and out of lanes," the OPP said in a media release.

Police say thanks to the Automated Licence Plate Recognition system in the cruiser, officers were able to locate the driver. A photo released by police shows officers pulled over the vehicle on Elgin Street in front of the Ottawa Police headquarters.

The driver is facing charges of stunt driving and failing to stop for police.