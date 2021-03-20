Advertisement
Driver late for a birthday party charged with stunt driving on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario: OPP
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a driver late for a birthday party had to find another ride after being stopped for speeding on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.
In a message on Twitter, the OPP said a vehicle was stopped on Hwy. 401 eastbound near St. Hillaire Road in Quinte West going 163 kilometres an hour.
"Driver was late for a birthday party," the OPP said. "The highway is not a speedway."
The speed limit is 100 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.
The driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week. The driver must also appear in court.
On Thursday, a probationary driver from Quebec was charged with stunt driving on Highway 401 at Lansdowne.
Police say the driver was spotted travelling 157 kilometres an hour and intentially cutting off a slower vehicle.
The driver was charged with stunt driving and careless driving. The stunt driving charge includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.
Police say the same driver was stopped earlier in the day on Highway 407 in Markham.