    • Driver killed in fatal car crash in Algonquin Provincial Park

    A two-vehicle car crash involving a vehicle and a tractor-trailer killed a driver in Algonquin Provincial Park last week.

    Police said in a statement on Tuesday that emergency services responded to the crash on Dec. 8 at around 3:50 p.m. on Highway 60 near the Hemlock Bluff hiking trail in the southern part of the park.

    An investigation found a tractor-trailer was travelling westbound and a car was going eastbound on the highway when the two vehicles collided. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The individual who died was identified as a 57-year-old from Mississauga. No other details were provided.

    The highway was closed while OPP investigated the crash.

    No charges have been laid.

