Driver going 181 km/h stopped on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

A driver is facing a charge of stunt driving after being observed going 81 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a vehicle travelling 181 km/h Wednesday morning.

The driver received a roadside 30-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

Police say the driver will face a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving ban upon conviction.

The speed limit on Hwy. 417 through Ottawa is 100 km/h.