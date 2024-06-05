OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver going 181 km/h stopped on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a vehicle travelling 181 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa Wednesday morning. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a vehicle travelling 181 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa Wednesday morning. (OPP/X)
    A driver is facing a charge of stunt driving after being observed going 81 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a vehicle travelling 181 km/h Wednesday morning.

    The driver received a roadside 30-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

    Police say the driver will face a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving ban upon conviction.

    The speed limit on Hwy. 417 through Ottawa is 100 km/h.

