    • Driver facing careless driving charge after driving through guardrail, hitting ditch, getting injured on County Road 41

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an eastern Ontario diver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after hitting a ditch on Sunday in Stone Mills Township.
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an eastern Ontario diver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after hitting a ditch on Sunday in Stone Mills Township.

    Police say the driver initially drove through the guardrail before entering the ditch on County Road 41.

    Though the driver sustained minor injuries, they were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

    The driver is facing a careless driving charge.

