Driver faces second stunt driving charge after stop on Highway 416

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver who had been charged with stunt driving earlier this year is facing another stunt driving charge.

In a tweet, police said a driver was clocked at 154 km/h on Highway 416 in Ottawa. The driver, it turned out, faced a previous stunt driving charge for allegedly going 65 km/h above the speed limit.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days and a 30-day roadside licence suspension was imposed.