Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Dunrobin

An elderly woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Dunrobin on Sunday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick Defazio tells CTV News that firefighters were called to the crash shortly after 2 p.m. to the 3700 block of Dunrobin Road, near Edgewood Links Golf Course.

Initial reports show a sedan was found to have landed on its roof halfway through a ditch.

The driver, a woman in her 70's, was extricated by firefighters from the vehicle, Ottawa Fire says.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson told CTV News on Monday the driver of the vehicle succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The Ottawa Police Service's Crash Investigative Unit (CIU) continues to investigate the crash.

The crash site is located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.

