OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver charged after street racing on Hwy. 417 leads to crash

    An Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (Source: OPP)
    Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a driver allegedly street racing on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.

    The single vehicle crash happened west of Moodie Drive shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

    Police say there were reports the collision was a result of three vehicles racing each other.

    The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision has been charged with stunt driving and careless driving, an OPP spokesperson said.

    There were significant delays on Highway 417 near the crash for approximately one hour.

    Ottawa paramedics say they responded to the crash but there were no injuries.

