Driver caught smoking cannabis on Highway 416 in Grenville, Ont. facing charges: OPP

A driver is facing charges following a traffic stop on Highway 416 in Grenville, Ont. Friday evening, the Ontario Provincial Police said.

Police say when the driver was caught smoking cannabis when they were stopped for stunt driving at around 9 p.m.

That was when police searched the car and seized "almost 28 g of suspected methamphetamines."

As a result, the driver has been charged with readily available cannabis and drug possession.