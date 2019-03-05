

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police hit the brakes on a driver going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit.

The police Traffic Services Unit tweeted an officer caught a driver travelling 199 km/h on the Queensway near Kanata Monday evening.

Ottawa Police did not say what charges the driver faces.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, drivers caught driving 50 km/h or more over the speed limit face a charge of Stunt Driving. The penalty includes an automatic seven day licence suspension and the car is impounded for seven days.