Driver, 77, dies in head-on crash west of Carleton Place, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a head-on crash between Carleton Place and Perth, Ont.

Two vehicles, a pickup truck and an SUV, collided at around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 7 at Gardiner Road, between Perth and Innisville.

The driver of the SUV, a 77-year-old woman from Ottawa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 49-year-old man from Mississippi Mills Township, had no serious injuries.

Both were alone in their vehicles.

Highway 7 was closed in the area until late Monday night to allow for an OPP investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, and has not spoken to investigators, is asked to contact Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident number E241136210.