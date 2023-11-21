Three Ottawa restaurants among Canada's best 100

The reservation platform OpenTable has unveiled its top 100 restaurants in Canada for 2023, with three local favourites making the list.

The list showcased restaurants in Ottawa's Little Italy, including Alice on Adeline St, Atelier on Rochester St and Perch on Preston St.

Ontario has the most restaurants with 41 restaurants featured, followed by British Columbia (20), Alberta (19), Quebec (16), Nova Scotia (3) and Newfoundland and Labrador (1).

The data also uncovered a number of dining trends that are informing the way Canadians are dining.

It found that patrons are becoming more interested in non-alcoholic cocktails, with the keywords 'non-alcoholic' and 'mocktail' being among the top three trending words in dinner reviews.

Diners are also becoming fonder of dining experiences and special occasion dining. The data is based on the amount of seated diners increasing year-over-year on Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Father's Day.

“Our 2023 data not only shows that diners are talking about culinary experiences within restaurant reviews, but their appetite has grown for them," said Steve Sintra, senior vice president of OpenTable Americas.

“Our data also shows that diners are eager to celebrate special occasions at restaurants. We anticipate that the same will be true for this holiday season, with diners showing up in full force”

OpenTable uses a multi-factored methodology to determine its yearly list by using metrics such as diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews to uncover the most in-demand restaurants on the platform.

The results were compiled from over 1.1 million diner reviews on the platform.

A full list of the top 100 restaurants in the country can be found here.