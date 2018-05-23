

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa’s Public School Board has launched a search for a new Director of Education.

The OCDSB announced Tuesday evening that Dr. Jennifer Adams will retire from the district on December 31, 2018.

Dr. Adams joined the school board in September 2005 after 21 years with the Lakehead District School Board in Thunder Bay. She served as a Superintendent of Instruction, Superintendent of Curriculum, Executive Superintendent and Director of Education.

The OCDSB says it plans to have a new Director of Education in place by January 1, 2019.