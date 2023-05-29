Downtown road project headlines 2023 construction season in Ottawa

It's officially construction season in Ottawa.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and several councillors held an event Monday morning to kick off the 2023 construction season, which will see $800 million spent on projects across Ottawa.

"These investments in our infrastructure come at a crucial time, supporting Ottawa’s rapid growth. Thank you to the residents for their continued patience and support during the bustling construction season that lies ahead," Sutcliffe said.

Major Construction Projects in Ottawa in 2023.

Sutcliffe, who ran on a campaign to improve roads and infrastructure, says the budget is enough to cover the projects planned.

"We are on track and there are always challenges with construction projects, but there are contingencies built into the budgets," he said. "It is May 2023 and its almost June so a lot of the factors that would throw off schedules and lead to higher expenses we would know already. There are always going to be surprises and challenges with construction projects, we know that. But I am confident that we can achieve what we need to with the budget that has been set out for 2023."

Sutcliffe says there is not one part of the city that will be more impacted by construction that others. He acknowledges that this will cause an impact to get across the city and on many people's commutes.

"Whenever there is construction there is going to be impacts; that is only natural. We all want the results of the improvements, but we don't want the hassles," Sutcliffe said. "I heard loud and clear during last year's election campaign that people want to see improvements to public infrastructure, to cycling lanes, and to sidewalks and roads in our community. So, this is part of the price we have to pay. There is a financial price and there is a price associated with disruption and we will get through it together. And then we will be able to enjoy all the benefits of all the hard work that gets done."

Of the $800 million set to be spent on construction this year, $136 million will go toward road rehabilitation. A $245.9 million price tag is set for integrated road-water-sewer reconstruction projects, $47 million of which will be spent on the reconstruction of Albert, Queen, and Slater streets and Bronson Avenue. It will include the replacement of aging sewers and watermains, and allow for combined sewer separation, which the city says would reduce the potential for combined sewer overflows and basement flooding in the area.

"The work being done here at the reconstruction of Albert, Queen, Slater and Bronson is one of many projects across the city that will see the renewal of aging infrastructure combined with new finishing elements designed to offer increased safety, comfort and mobility for all users," said transportation committee chair Coun. Tim Tierney. "This extensive corridor in a busy part of our city is on track for completion in the fall of 2024."

Coun. Ariel Troster, who represents the Albert and Slater area, says she is looking forward to the new street.

"I am particularly excited because we will see raised cycling tracks here on Slater Street and also on Albert," she said. "It is going to be a really beautiful transition to the new library and from all of the new development that is going to be happening at Lebreton Flats."

Construction season will also include $34.4 million worth of projects on bridges, $61 million for buildings and parks, $7.7 million for sidewalks and pathways, and $15.7 million for culverts. This does not include projects such as Stage 2 LRT or the joint Ottawa Public Library and Library and Archives Canada facility Ādisōke.

According to the city of Ottawa's website, other projects planned this summer include road resurfacing along Hunt Club Road, Moodie Drive between Carling Avenue and Corkstown Road, Carling Avenue from March Road to Shirley's Bay Complex, and sections of Catherine Street, Gladstone Avenue, Island Park Drive and Preston Street.

There will also be construction to replace the Samuel Fisher Bridge, over the Middle Castor River along 9th Line Road.

Other projects that are ongoing include:

Ādisōke

Bank Street renewal

Carlington Heights Pumping Station upgrade

Chief William Commanda Bridge

Greenfield/Main/Hawthorne reconstruction

Montreal Road revitalization

Stage 2 Light Rail (O-Train construction)

Strandherd Drive widening

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque.