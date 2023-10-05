Ottawa

    • Dog damages thousands of dollars worth of equipment at Ottawa Humane Society

    The Ottawa Humane Society is appealing for donations to cover the cost of replacing a sensor used to X-ray an animal's mouth, after the equipment was damaged by a dog during a routine dental procedure.

    Boris, a homeless hound, was under anesthesia while undergoing a routine dental procedure and a "poorly timed twitch" damaged the infraorbital plate, according to the Ottawa Humane Society.

    "With our equipment broken, we’re facing major delays in providing dental care for the animals," Dr. Mary Thompson said in a statement. "This also means that animals are going to be staying in our care for longer and our resources will be stretched even further."

    The Ottawa Humane Society purchased the sensor 14 years ago, and it is expected the cost of the part has increased "significantly."

    Donations can be made on the OHS website.  

    The Ottawa Humane Society says Boris feels terrible about breaking the sensor.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today

    Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices. The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News