Dog damages thousands of dollars worth of equipment at Ottawa Humane Society

The Ottawa Humane Society is appealing for donations to cover the cost of replacing a sensor used to X-ray an animal's mouth, after the equipment was damaged by a dog during a routine dental procedure.

Boris, a homeless hound, was under anesthesia while undergoing a routine dental procedure and a "poorly timed twitch" damaged the infraorbital plate, according to the Ottawa Humane Society.

"With our equipment broken, we’re facing major delays in providing dental care for the animals," Dr. Mary Thompson said in a statement. "This also means that animals are going to be staying in our care for longer and our resources will be stretched even further."

The Ottawa Humane Society purchased the sensor 14 years ago, and it is expected the cost of the part has increased "significantly."

Donations can be made on the OHS website.

The Ottawa Humane Society says Boris feels terrible about breaking the sensor.