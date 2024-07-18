Disturbance at a pub in Perth, Ont. sends man to hospital, police investigating

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after one person was sent to hospital following a disturbance at a pub in Perth, Ont. in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police say they received a call reporting a disturbance taking place on Foster Street at around 12:45 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found one man lying on the ground and a large group of people gathered outside of the pub.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

A Tay Valley Township man is facing a charge of assault.