Dispute over stolen motorcycle in eastern Ontario ends with the OPP laying charges

An eastern Ontario resident is facing charges following a violent dispute over a stolen motorcycle Tuesday.

Police received a report alleging a 30-year-old man from North Grenville was threatened, forced into a vehicle and driven to a location in South Dundas Tuesday.

The OPP adds that later that day, the victim sustained multiple stab wounds, and was "coerced, under threat, into committing illegal acts."

After an investigation, the OPP arrested and charged a 39-year-old from North Grenville on Thursday.

The suspect has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, kidnapping, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and theft under $5,000.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

Police believe an unidentified man and a woman might have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the identity of those suspects is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident E241216711. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.