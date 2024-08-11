Digging up artifacts at Leamy Lake Park, here's what you need to know

It's archeology month in the Ottawa region and the National Capital Commission (NCC) is holding public digs at Leamy Lake Park.

Residents can learn more about the region's history, while digging up a number of artifacts at the park, Monica Maika, an NCC archeologist told CTV Morning Live Thursday.

She notes that the park is an important site to learn about, citing Indigenous history.

"The archeological site where we have our public dig is really a gathering place. It's at the confluence where three rivers meet, and we know that Indigenous people were coming there to trade and exchange with other groups," she said.

"It's a really important site to learn about, because right now it's eroding into the Ottawa River. So, we're trying to know as much as we can about it, before the site is completely gone."

The NCC has selected a number of artifacts from the site and people can join and have a look at them, while taking part in the process, she says.

Participants will be handed different tools when they join, she adds.

"We'll show them how to carefully remove soil to remove artifacts," Maika said.

When it comes to the real artifacts that have already been found, Maika says, the NCC has collected various items of stone tools and pottery, some of which date back to 3,000 years.

"We can look at the shape and form of this and know that it's probably somewhere around 3,000 years old," she said while showing an artifact.

She notes that, sometimes, carbonized remains are found on the inside of pots, which can help identify the exact time it was used by sending them to a lab.

"So, we're finding a broad range of history and Indigenous occupation in the area before the arrivals of the Europeans," she said.

Leamy Lake Park has the largest complex of pre-contact archaeological sites in the Ottawa River drainage basin.

Participation is free. It takes place at the park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates this month: Aug. 11, 12, 14, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 28.

More information is available online.