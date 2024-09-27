Destination Canada names Ottawa-Cornwall-Montreal as 'cycling tourism corridor'
A federal program wants to connect Ottawa to Montreal via Cornwall with a cycling corridor to boost tourism across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.
Destination Canada, a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada, has announced a project called "Cycle Ontario and Quebec" as part of its Tourism Corridor Strategy Program.
"Tourism contributes to the wealth and wellbeing of all of Canada and community is at the heart of the Tourism Corridor Strategy Program. Alongside our regional partners, we work directly with local, grassroots organizations to create long-term destination development strategies, and identify the products, services, workforce, access, infrastructure and experiences required to both delight visitors and enrich the lives of locals," said Destination Canada president and CEO Marsha Walden in a news release.
"To stay competitive, Canada needs exceptional travel itineraries and experiences that reflect the essence of our country. To create them, we must attract strategic investments — from the private sector and all levels of government — that grow tourism in alignment with the interests of travelers and communities' broader goals."
The program aims to connect existing cycling routes in Ottawa, Cornwall and Montreal and to develop new routes that highlight popular tourist destinations, such as the Rideau Canal in Ottawa.
"Cycle Ontario and Quebec will connect local businesses, artisans, and Indigenous groups, ensuring the benefits of tourism reach everyone involved," Destination Canada says. "The corridor will offer accessible year-round routes, bike-friendly amenities, and opportunities for physical activity, all while promoting mental wellness and reducing environmental impact."
The Tourism Corridor Strategy Program began in 2023 with projects in Atlantic Canada, northern Canada and the prairies. Tourism corridors, Destination Canada says, connect clusters of tourism assets together and provide motivation for visitors to travel through an area. Wine regions such as Niagara or the Napa Valley are examples of tourism corridors.
Three other tourism corridors have been identified for the 2024-25 program: the "Field to Fork Agritourism Corridor" in Saskatchewan and Manitoba; the "Juan de Fuca Corridor" in British Columbia; and the "Northern Sky Corridor" in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.
Destination Canada will fund the development of the strategy, implementation plan, and investment plan up to a maximum of $250,000 (inclusive of taxes) by contracting industry experts and consultants for each corridor project, it says.
