Demolition of historic building in downtown Brockville, Ont. on pause
A historic Brockville, Ont. building will not be demolished this summer after city council passed a motion to delay the job until at least September.
Coun. Matt Wren brought a motion forward to delay the demolition until a report is received on how much it will cost to refurbish the structure on or before the Sept. 13 meeting.
"Last night we brought council a reconsideration motion which means that we want to bring an item of business back to the table and reopen the discussion," Wren told CTV News Ottawa outside the Market Street West building on Wednesday.
"In terms of policy and procedure that involves two-thirds majority of council so very thankful that my colleagues were agreeable to reopen the consideration and get this matter back on the table," he added.
Wren said he heard from the community after their May 10 meeting, and the situation deserves another conversation as to what to do with the building.
"What happened on May 10 really wasn't a decision," Wren stated. "Apparently way back, long before I was on council, it was determined that this was the eventual fate of these buildings, that's why there wasn't any capital money being placed in them over the last number of years."
"Staff just expected at the appropriate time they would move in the direction of removing these two buildings," he added. "The community didn't understand that, or didn't remember it, and some of us who were on council today weren't here in part of that decision."
Wren said the community would now have a chance to provide input moving forward.
"The people in the community that want to see these buildings stand, we've got four months for that group to organize," he said. "For those who say that they will support the project to make it clear what they are willing to do to find out what the cost will be and we've got a chance to see whether it's feasible to do so."
"It can't be a burden on the taxpayer, I'll be very clear about that," Wren said.
While the Market Street building appears to be saved for the next four months, the adjacent building along Water Street did not receive the same fate, with demolition likely to move forward in the coming weeks.
"I think the most important structure to retain in terms of history and value to the community is the Market Street property, there is no question about it," said Bob Runciman, who has been vocal on the demolition plans for the downtown corner.
"I wouldn't mind them being all saved but I think I'm trying to be realistic in terms of cost and, you know, ability to get the job done so I think this is a compromise from my personal perspective," he added.
Six councillors voted to pause the demolition, while three others, including Mayor Mike Kalivas, favoured tearing it down.
"It's good news, there's no question about it," Runciman said. "But it's step one and we'll see where it goes. There's clearly a number of councillors, including the Mayor, who are committed to tearing it down regardless of what this study says and that's concerning."
During the meeting, it was also noted that the city had an offer to purchase the property.
"We already hear rumours that there's been an offer to purchase and restore but I've been the recipient of information that significant donors are out there as well," Runicman said. "So let's take a look at those options, involve the public, get their ideas, the best suggestions and then take them back to the council and make a decision at that point."
Wren said this situation reminds him of a similar project on Blockhouse Island from years past.
"Council of that date determined it was too expensive to do a restoration of our vintage aircraft on the island, the Sabre Jet Memorial," Wren said. "It's a war memorial, and at that time I formed a community group, we came together, we found a solution as a community and went back to council with that solution and the plane still sits there today."
"I think we have an obligation to look after our heritage," he added.
"This (building) is quite old, it's the backdrop of the market, and I just think it will be a very different view down here when those buildings are gone and there is a little corner of asphalt."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE | 'My little love is now flying high': Families pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
Beto O'Rourke confronts Gov. Abbott on shooting: 'This is on you'
A news conference about the shooting at a Texas elementary school broke into shouting Wednesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction ahead of the latest in a long string of mass shootings in the state.
Trudeau cancelled B.C. appearance after RCMP warned protest could escalate: CP source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled plans to appear in person at a Liberal fundraiser in British Columbia Tuesday after RCMP warned an aggressive protest outside the event could escalate if he arrived, said a source close to the decision. The source spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
Who controls the price of crude oil?
Do oil companies control the price of crude? CTVNews.ca asked experts to explain.
Canada's 2022 summer weather forecast predicts huge differences from coast-to-coast
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
Here's how to watch tonight's French Conservative leadership debate
Later tonight, the six candidates on the ballot to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be debating each other in Laval, Que. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate with English translation and offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along.
'How to Murder Your Husband' author found guilty of murder
A jury in Portland has convicted a self-published romance novelist - who once wrote an essay titled 'How to Murder Your Husband' - of fatally shooting her husband four years ago.
Monkeypox in Canada: PHAC now confirms 16 cases nationwide
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has now confirmed a total of 16 cases of monkeypox in the country, all in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
'That's not acceptable': Families of N.S. shooting victims, lawyers boycott inquiry in protest
As the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting moves its public proceedings to Truro, many of the family members affected by the tragedy and their lawyers are boycotting the proceedings over the next week.
-
Murphy’s Logic: The mass shooting inquiry should put facts over feelings
Former Chief Anchor Steve Murphy offers a timely perspective on the Mass Casualty Commission and the difference 30 years after the Westray inquiry.
-
Two more people charged with murder in fatal Yarmouth County house fire
Two more people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County in March. Three people have now been charged in the case.
Toronto
-
Was your home damaged by the Ontario storm? Insurance companies say payouts could take weeks to process
The insurance industry says it could take up to six weeks to get an idea of how many hundreds of millions of dollars in pay outs will be required from the weekend storm that brought death and destruction to Ontario and Quebec, but that early estimates are substantial.
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulder
Police have released new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught doing doughnuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy Ontario roadways.
-
'The opportunities are endless': These are the tools Ontarians are using to make some extra cash
People all across Ontario are getting creative when it comes to netting a secondary income, otherwise known as a “side hustle,” and many are turning to secondhand economies thriving on online platforms.
Montreal
-
Legault to Trudeau after Bill 96 criticism: 'Have a bit of respect for the majority of Quebecers'
Quebec politicians were not pleased with the federal Liberals' comments on Bill 96 and Bill 21, firing back with a slew of protests and even raising sovereignty as the solution.
-
Quebec to provide update on monkeypox outbreak as province confirms 16 cases
Quebec's public health department is set to give its first press conference on the growing monkeypox outbreak as the province recorded its 16th confirmed case Wednesday.
-
Montreal police bust major drug trafficking network producing 1 million pills per week
Montreal police says it is working to dismantle a 'major amphetamine trafficking and production network.'
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury candidate, trucker convoy organizer named in $306M lawsuit
A candidate in the provincial election in Greater Sudbury has been named in a $306 million lawsuit related to last winter's trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
Officials explain partnership between Sudbury's STC, YES Theatre
The partnership between the Sudbury Theatre Centre and YES Theatre has many people wondering what it means for arts in the city -- and why it was put in place without consulting the arts community first.
-
Wrong-way Highway 11 driver acquitted in 2018 serious head-on crash
An Orillia man responsible for causing a head-on collision when he drove the wrong way on Highway 11 four years ago, sending a woman to the hospital with life-altering injuries, has been acquitted.
London
-
Three Londoners charged after vehicle strikes police cruiser
Two men and one woman are facing charges Wednesday after police say their vehicle struck a London police cruiser and then fled the scene on foot over the weekend.
-
Fatal crash near Wardsville, Ont.
OPP and Southwest Middlesex fire are on the scene of a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle.
-
'Extremely disappointing, extremely frustrating': Pride flags stolen, defaced in Norwich
Jeff Ducharme was in his home office when a young man in a truck pulled up, ran up to the front of his home in Norwich, Ont. and stole his pride flag in broad daylight.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government says proposed changes will make liquor sales more convenient
The Manitoba government says it is planning to make alcohol sales more convenient, which the opposition says sounds like privatization.
-
'He gave so much to his community': Cliff Derksen, advocate for families and victims, has died
Cliff Derksen, a man who advocated on behalf of victims and families going through the justice system, has died.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating after missing man found dead in water near culvert
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a 75-year-old man was found dead in the water near a culvert.
Kitchener
-
Falling tree that killed Brantford woman was close miss for several others
New details are emerging about the tragic incident that killed 27-year-old Shelby Humble-Neale on Saturday.
-
Two seriously injured, one airlifted after crash in Baden, Ont.
Two 29-year-old men have been seriously injured following a collision in Baden, Ont., with one needing to be airlifted to a hospital outside the region.
-
Red paint back on Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener
Nine days after city crews cleaned the latest dumping of paint off the Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener, the base of the monument is once again covered in red.
Calgary
-
Calgary property taxes are in the mail, due by June 30
Those who haven't receive their bill by the first week of June are asked to contact 311.
-
'It's up to us': Flames look to avoid elimination against Oilers on Thursday night
Milan Lucic is a veteran of 135 Stanley Cup playoff games and has seen it all through the years. He's been up three games to none in a series and lost. He's also been up three games to one and had to play a seventh game.
-
Calgary mayor condemns gun violence, radical partisanship post-Texas school shooting tragedy
The mayor of Calgary says the increase in local gun violence and hate-based crimes needs to be addressed and it's past time the public demand better of its elected officials.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau thanks Sask. COVID-19 researchers 'on behalf of 30 million Canadians'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced $32 million in funding for long term care in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon police say use of new, dangerous opioid difficult to track
Saskatoon Police Service says that the use and presence of potent new synthetic opioids known as nitazenes are difficult to track and monitor.
-
Semi-truck driver killed in rollover near Meadow Lake
A 48-year-old semi-truck driver was killed in in a rollover near Meadow Lake on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'Still can't believe it': 1st period proposal makes Game 4 victory that much sweeter for Oilers fan
Even though they cheer for opposite teams, a proposal by a Flames fan at Game 4 of the Battle of Alberta received a resounding "yes" from the Oilers-loving bride to be.
-
Men killed in Edmonton's Chinatown were beaten to death: Medical Examiner
"Blunt force injuries" have been determined as the cause of death for both men attacked in Edmonton's Chinatown on May 19.
-
Shandro takes shots at Edmonton councillors over police budget, but misses on some facts
Alberta's justice minister is facing criticism for "strange" and "remarkably unhelpful" comments he made in the legislature on Tuesday when an NDP MLA asked him to help fight crime in Chinatown.
Vancouver
-
Ryan Reynolds talks growing up in B.C. on David Letterman's Netflix show
Ryan Reynolds shared some of what it was like growing up in Vancouver in a new interview with David Letterman this week, including the fact that he said he was going out to get gas when what he was really doing was moving to Los Angeles.
-
B.C. committee recommends honorary degree given to principal of former residential school be rescinded
A sub-committee formed by the University of British Columbia has recommended the honorary degree granted to a former principal of a residential school where unmarked graves were detected last year be rescinded.
-
B.C. woman's 'elaborately concocted alibi' for hit-and-run included fake letters, false accusations, court says
A B.C. woman who was convicted of a fatal hit-and-run despite her "elaborately concocted alibi" which included forged letters and lying about her truck being stolen by a panhandler, has lost her bid to have her sentence reduced.
Regina
-
'Brings things to a halt': Manitoba's Duck Mountain sees May Long standstill
For those looking to hop the border into Manitoba for their camping seasons, it started off on the wrong foot for Duck Mountain Provincial Park.
-
Regina residential retrofit rebate program under consideration
The City of Regina is considering implementing a rebate program to encourage energy saving and emissions reducing upgrades to residential homes.
-
Semi-truck driver killed in rollover near Meadow Lake
A 48-year-old semi-truck driver was killed in in a rollover near Meadow Lake on Tuesday.