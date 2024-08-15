OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Delivery packages robbery suspect sought by police in Kanata

    The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify a suspect who attacked a delivery man outside an outlet store in Kanata and stole packages.
    The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify a suspect who attacked a delivery man outside an outlet store in Kanata and stole packages.

    It happened happened on Campeau Drive at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. The Tanger Outlets is located on Campeau Drive.

    Police say the victim was attacked outside as he was delivering items at an outlet store, and the suspect stole delivery packages.

    The suspect is described as a white man, in his 30's, with brown curly hair. At the time, he was wearing a white shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.

    Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

